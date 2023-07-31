The first photos of ousted President Bazoum after the coup in Niger

Loading player

On Sunday night the President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby, posted on his Facebook profile a photo of him with the deposed president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum. It is the first image of Bazoum after the coup carried out last Wednesday and led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the presidential guard of Niger.

The deposed president seems in good condition, smiles and is probably staying in the presidential residence in the capital Niamey: here the military junta in power allowed him to meet the president of Chad, who later also met Tchiani, who on Friday proclaimed himself new leader of the country. Also on his social profiles, Déby wrote that he made the trip to Niger to “explore all the possible paths that could lead to a peaceful solution to the crisis”.

Niger had remained one of the few countries in the area still governed by a president close to Western governments until the coup a few days ago. The coup was planned and implemented by the Presidential Guard, an influential elite unit of the army, which according to some analysts, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum had been trying to weaken for some time. The military arrested and deposed Bazoum, democratically elected in 2021, motivating the coup with the need to remedy a series of security, economic and corruption problems in the country. Tchiani later proclaimed himself the new leader, but the new junta was not recognized by the international community and neighboring countries. After an emergency meeting held on Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) released a communicated in which it does not rule out an armed intervention if democratic order is not re-established within seven days.

Chad is not part of ECOWAS and its president, Mahamat Idriss Déby, was named interim president in 2021 by a transitional council composed of military officers after his father-elect was killed in clashes against factions of rebels. This transitional council replaced the constitution with a new statute, giving Mahamat Déby the powers of presidency and making him head of the armed forces, in another coup. At the moment it is not clear whether Chad’s mediation has led or could lead to any result or development.

In Niger, the situation currently appears confused: on Sunday there were several demonstrations, some in favor of the president-elect, others of the military junta: the most notable brought thousands of people in front of the French embassy in Niamey to demonstrate in support of the soldiers of the Presidential Guard.

