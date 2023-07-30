Home » The first pictures of the engagement of Anastasija Ražnatović and Nemanja Gudelj | Entertainment
by admin
Nemanja Gudelj proposed to the singer Anastasija Ražnatović, and now the first photos have appeared.

Source: Instagram/RaznatovicAnastasia

The couple has now put the sad moments far behind them, and the football player has decided to get engaged to his chosen one! They both shared the surprise and engagement video on their Instagram accounts, and now the first photos have appeared. The young singer did not remove the smile from her face, while Gudelj hugged her all the time and looked at her lovingly.

He prepared an unprecedented spectacle for this occasion – rose petals that spread on the floor and showed her the way to an intimate dinner, fire dancers were hired for the ceremony, and balloons and luxurious details were present in the decoration.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:08 Anastasija Ražnatović is cheering on her boyfriend Source: instagram/raznatovicanastasijc

Source: instagram/raznatovicanastasijc

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

