The first steps of a Thai woman whose leg was cut off by a conveyor belt | Info

A Thai woman whose leg was amputated after falling into a faulty escalator at Bangkok airport is recovering from the serious accident.

The woman was standing on the escalator when her leg “fell through the gap” and, according to witnesses, the mechanism tore her muscles and bones. Paramedics amputated her leg at the airport, after which the woman was taken out on a stretcher. The amputated leg was placed in a foam box and taken to the ambulance.

Kut Krit Kitiratana, the son of a woman who lost a leg, says that his mother wants him to learn to walk again like a child. She also vowed to sue the airport over the allegedly poorly maintained approach.

“My mom used to walk for 15 minutes and she has to exercise every day. That is very encouraging. She is as beautiful as ever despite everything that has happened. I hope he will run faster than me soon” said Kitiratana to the British “Daily Mail”.

Airport officials have admitted that three bolts holding a metal plate that suddenly loosened were to blame for the accident on the escalator used by tens of thousands of people every day. Police are asking the owners of an airport in Thailand to cooperate with an investigation into the incident after they refused to provide officers with surveillance footage showing exactly what happened.

Staff at Don Mueang International Airport – which also has a separate military terminal on the opposite side used by the country’s king – closed all 20 of its automatic gates after the incident. Other airports across the country have also begun frantically checking their devices for fear of similar accidents.

“The airport director and management visited the patient to monitor her treatment and receive information from the medical team at Bhumibol Hospital about her condition. “Don Mueang Airport is deeply saddened by the incident and is ready to fully accept responsibility and take care of the medical expenses and compensation,” the airport spokesperson said.

A similar incident occurred in 2019, when the passenger’s rubber slippers were pulled into the grass at the same airport. The victim said his leg would have been cut off if he hadn’t taken off his slipper in time. Several other passengers also came forward after the latest crash with complaints of “death traps” at the airport.

