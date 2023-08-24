The First World War of the Africans

A film to be released on August 24 in Italy shows for the first time fighters from Senegal and France’s other African colonies who have sacrificed themselves for a motherland foreign to them. Thirty thousand of them died in Europe

There is no shortage of films about the First World War in the history of cinema. Nevertheless, “I’m your father” by Mathieu Vadepied, to be released next August 24 in Italian cinemas, is a surprise. And it’s worth seeing, because it tells a story unknown to most: that of the African troops who fought for France, on the European front. Thirty thousand dead on the field, defending an unknown homeland where they had never set foot before and many of which did not even speak the language. Are the skirmishers – this is the original title of the film, presented at Cannes in 2022 – infantry recruited in Senegal and in other countries which at the time were French colonial possessions, such as Guinea-Conakry, Mali, Niger, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Sudan.

As the film shows us in the first few scenes, they were often anything but eager volunteers to fight. When, around 1917, trench warfare continues to engulf the dead without showing signs of reaching a conclusion, the French command realizes that it does not have enough reserves of men. The French African colonies appear to be a good reservoir of cannon fodder. The young people are rounded up in the villages, trained as best they can and forced to leave for Europe. Among them is Thierno Diallo, a boy fulani who is still learning to be a shepherd alongside his father Bakary (played by an incredible Omar Sy). When the latter discovers that his only son has been captured by the French, he rushes to the military to volunteer. His real goal is to get the boy back, organizing an escape to bring him back to the village.

Obviously his project fails and the two Diallos find themselves catapulted into the rear of a war unimaginable for them, in France. Their battalion is commanded by a young French lieutenant, flanked by officers and almost all black troops. The African boys, wearing French uniforms and rifles in hand, await their fate, which is that of all soldiers: to end up in the trenches and launch an attack on the enemy. As we have seen in many other films on the First World War, people fight and die for a few meters of land, reconquered and then lost, in an exasperating push and pull and at the cost of many casualties.

Bakary does not give up: he seeks the solidarity of others fulani, but discovers that in war everyone thinks for themselves, only the strongest survive and the sense of African brotherhood has remained in the village. Escape remains his goal to save Thierno from the carnage. However, the evolution of the situation upsets his plans. The boy becomes friends with the lieutenant and is promoted to corporal. At this point, he’s the one who doesn’t want to leave anymore. He wishes to be a hero alongside his teammates. And with his father, who does everything to protect him, a break is consumed. The detachment is generational, but also cultural. In Africa, a boy little more than a teenager would never have questioned the word of an elder, as a matter of respect. In Europe and in the war, social rules are overturned and suddenly his son matters more than his father. He is a graduate, he is courageous and the esteem of his superiors makes him feel like a man. Bakary must resign himself: Thierno must be free to fight his war.

We will not reveal the fate of the two protagonists. Apart from some somewhat rhetorical tone, especially in the final part, I am your father has the merit of giving us an African look at the First World War, free from a Manichaean vision in which the whites are the bad guys and the blacks the good ones. War brings out the worst in man, and everyone who participates in it gets involved. You can’t save yourself without having blood on your hands. War is death, but it is also a myriad of survivors mutilated in spirit and body, a price also paid by Africans.

The film clearly shows the French promise made to the fighters: their sacrifice for the motherland will make them citizens and no longer indigenous. He words in the wind. THE tiralleur Senegalese also fought in the Second World War and their corps remained active until 1960. But the French motherland, which opened its doors to many of them, still did not consider them worthy of becoming citizens.

In 2016, a collection of signatures to give the survivors the coveted citizenship was signed by many personalities and also by the actor Omar Sy himself, the Bakary Diallo of the film. In 2017, then-President François Hollande awarded French passports to 28 skirmisher residents beyond the Alps who had requested it. For the veterans, now aged between 80 and 90, it was a symbolic gesture that finally recognized the “blood debt” that France owed to these Africans. But it is an account that remains open which includes dramatic moments, such as the massacre of Thiaroye, in Senegal, when on 1 December 1944 the French soldiers opened fire on skirmisher veterans from German captivity who asked to be paid what they were owed. At least 35 remained on the ground, but some sources speak of a higher number. A shameful page of French colonial history.

In March of this year a dozen skirmisher out of 37 still alive, very elderly, they wanted to return to Senegal to end their days surrounded by family and grandchildren. Patricia Mirallès, Minister for Veterans and Remembrance, offered them exceptional economic aid for resettlement in their homeland, maintaining their pension even outside French territory. A small late but important recognition, which is also a message for the younger generations of children of immigrants, in the direction of inclusion.