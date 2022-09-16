From Friday 16 until 22 September, with a day off for the queen’s funeral, fashion is celebrated with more than 100 events between digital and live shows. Among the big names, Burberry has canceled the show out of respect for her majesty, but JW Anderson, Christopher Kane, Erdem and Simone Rocha among other big names in English fashion remain on the program.

But it is from the emerging that this season starts, with a mix of men-women, spring-summer 2023 with some inter-season coats and absolutely no fur – the entire fashion week will be fur-free.

Here are 5 designers to watch for next spring.

Timeless London by Daniel W. Fletcher

The very first to show, even on Thursday evening, one day before the official opening of the fashion week, the Englishman Daniel Fletcher chooses the very central Londoner hotel in Leicester Square as the location for his collection. Entering you can already breathe an air of fashion, between draped beige walls and giant posters by Alexander McQueen, you enter the ballroom, where the soft lights portend a noir atmosphere. The queen’s mourning is forgotten for a few moments until the designer himself reminds us of it with a very long minute of pre-show silence. And when the lights come on, here is a wonderful collection that proposes the brand’s cornerstones for next summer: denim, from ivory to dark blue, and sailor stripes. There are tailored suits that hint at the London of Savile Row and punk-style studded jackets of the King’s Road of the 80s. The collection touches areas and ways of being of the entire city, from formal to casual, to evening dresses and skirts Scots. A timeless and utterly modern celebration of London. Two total black suits open and close the show, as a symbol of mourning for her majesty.

The 3D art of Leo Carlton

Leo Carlton does not create clothes but invents objects to be worn in real and virtual. This season of the NEWGEN project of the British Fashion Council, which gives space to emerging brands, the London-based designer designs his sculpture-pieces in VR and then realizes them with a 3D printer, using only bio filaments derived from vegetable starch . Nature and digital, modern and timeless are concepts that emerge from pearl white hats, bags and accessories for face and ears, with the addition of braided rope, a reference to the books written on the art of weaving by Stuart Gainger, grandfather of the designer. A graduate of London College of Fashion in shoemaking, Carlton began an internship with hat master Stephen Jones, who trained him in the art of millinery. His accessories, which can also be used in the virtual on the designer’s website through a customizable avatar, are also called talismans, not fashionable objects but personal totems for the wearer. At the Old Selfridges hotel, 5 models wear the artist’s creations for the public while projections on the wall show a digital landscape and music curated by Asher Fynn transported to another dimension. The models / avatars are surrounded by circles composed of production waste of the 3D material, like characters to be created and modeled in a futuristic video game.

Poster Girl, sexy and cool

Together from the fashion course at Central Saint Martins, Francesca Capper & Natasha Somerville of Poster Girl, a brand born in 2017 and already in the list of the most loved brands by Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner, return for the second time on the catwalk of the Fashion Week (the debut in February). In the front row at the Victoria House in Holborn, models and actresses, from Jordan Dunn to Ella Richardson, wear and cheer on the two designers: the brand has in fact become synonymous with the London it girl, sexy and free, who is not afraid to dare and show off your body with super tight clothes. The skirts are super mini, the tops even more, just cover the breasts, but that’s the style. Backstage they reveal that Poster Girl is not just a brand but a real lifestyle, to be embraced to feel totally sexy and cool. So here we are transported to the 2000s, with knee-length camperos boots adorned with glitter, a very low waist belt, denim and fluorescent pink. There is no shortage of tight rompers and the typical latex of the brand. All with a blaring trance soundtrack: the poster girls are ready to conquer London and her party until dawn.

KNWLS, between flowers and studs

Central Saint Martins has also given birth to another couple of young talents, united in life and work, namely Charlotte Knowles and her partner Alexandre Arsenault. Corsets and mini dresses are the hallmark of their brand which debuted in 2018 at London Fashion Week, under the protective wing of Fashion East, an incubator of London talent. Initially called just Charlotte Knowles, the brand is renamed KNWLS in 2021 with a new futuristic logo that better represents the couple. Parade today behind Kings Cross, in the Mills Fabrica, presenting the summer season. The empty concrete building under construction serves as a backdrop and a companion to the clothes: the KNWLS woman is a futuristic flower girl, a modern raver, with long flared low-rise pants and floral patterns, but on top she dresses tight bodices and intertwined, with glitter on the head and studded accessories. Even the UGG boots she wears (in partnership with the American brand) are decorated with a thousand silver piercings. And then there are mini miniskirts on the trend of the 2000s, shearlings mini coats and the real star of the brand, washed-out denim on jackets, bodycon skinny jeans and skirts.

Chopova Lowena’s rebellious roses

Debut on the catwalk for Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena, the American-Bulgarian-English duo, now famous for super-colored wool skirts supported by brooches and leather belts that Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles love to wear. Folklore and sport, sustainability and craftsmanship are the key points of the Chopova Lowena brand, a modern twist of traditional Bulgarian folk re-proposed in a thousand shades on skirts and dresses, all made between Bulgaria by specialized seamstresses and their atelier in South London. Among fabrics often recycled from aprons and pillow cases at Porchester Hall, behind Paddington Station, the spring collection ‘Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose’, from the iconic verse by Gertrude Stein. And in fact, roses are the protagonists on printed dresses and jackets, accessories and key rings. Inspired by the Bulgarian Rose Valley, in which the Queen of Roses is elected every year in an ancient national tradition, the summer collection is definitely one of the most irreverent of this fashion week: Chopova Lowena, rebellious and rule-breaking novelty, much awaited on the calendar , positively surprises all the public, who under the notes of a mix of folk and metal, applaud the two designers at the end of the catwalk.