The Flattery and Corruption Crisis in China’s Foreign Affairs Office

As soon as the leader of the Communist Party of China returned to Beijing after attending the US-China Summit and APEC in San Francisco, the accompanying Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Communist Party of China and Foreign Minister Wang Yi couldn’t wait to publish a long article of praise. Wang Yi’s article listed a series of “important results” of the party leader’s visit to the United States, emphasizing that this was what Xi called a “major effort” to manage relations between major powers, and “once again promoted the stabilization and improvement of Sino-US relations at a historical juncture,” and so on.

Many commentators believe that both sides are delaying the war, and that Sino-US relations may only be as hot as the week or two after the summit. Wang Yi’s eagerness to publish a report listing the party leader’s report card seems more like a report card declaring that he will monopolize diplomatic practice after Yang Jiechi retires. But another background is that Wang Yi seems to be waiting for punishment and is under great pressure.

Wang Yi’s article published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China on the evening of the 18th praised the party leader’s trip with the headline “Standing the rudder of Sino-US relations and piloting Asia-Pacific cooperation.” The words and phrases used by Wang Yi to praise Xi are no longer new. They have been used by many senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party, such as the phrase “the style of a leader of a great country who is far-sighted and has the world in mind.”

The article introduced the party leader’s speech paragraph by paragraph, saying that it was “profound and enlightening” and “deeply touched the hearts of the audience present and aroused strong resonance.” He also praised the party leader who “always guides the CCP’s diplomacy with a lofty vision, strong determination, and outstanding wisdom.” Finally, he stated that “we must deeply study and understand Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy” and adhere to Xi’s core leadership, and so on.

Yuan Hongbing, a scholar living in Macao, once broke the news that Wang Yi wrote an examination at home earlier and only passed the examination until he burst into tears and scolded himself as worthless.

Wang Yi’s efforts to flatter Xi have a special background. It is said that he has just submitted a written inspection to Xi, which is related to a series of chaotic situations Xi encountered when he attended the BRICS Summit in South Africa in August. Xi’s entourage, including Xi’s entourage, was forcibly intercepted by security at the venue. Afterwards, Xi was alone and frightened.

China Discipline Inspection and Supervision, a magazine affiliated with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, recently published an article by Zhang Jiwen, leader of the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission in the Central Foreign Affairs Office. The article pointed out that the CCP’s foreign affairs cadres “are at relatively high risk of being infiltrated, instigated, and co-opted to be corrupted.”

The article stated that some leading cadres “are afraid, unwilling, and not good at management”, “the supervision from superiors is ineffective”, and “the ability to proactively identify problems is insufficient”. Doesn’t this mean Wang Yi?

Wang Yi’s aforementioned article also boasted that Xi Jinping “saw the situation, accepted the invitation, and once again promoted the stabilization and improvement of Sino-US relations at this historical juncture.” However, neither Wang Yi nor the Chinese Communist Party’s official media dared to mention that President Biden publicly called Xi a “dictator” afterwards, and the effectiveness of some of the outcomes of the talks between the two sides on fentanyl and the resumption of military-to-military dialogue also remains to be seen. At the same time, on the occasion of the summit, the US Indo-Pacific economic framework involving 14 countries continued to exclude the CCP.

During the entire summit, the anti-communist wave outside the venue is believed to make Wang Yi and others, who went to the United States in advance to pave the way for Xi’s visit to the United States, uneasy.

