The flood caused by the attack on the Kakhovka hydropower station has gradually receded and the peak flood stage in the Kherson region has passed – yqqlm

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-19 08:55

CCTV News Client News Russia said on the 18th that after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydropower dam, the peak stage of the flood in the Kherson region controlled by Russia has passed, and the death toll due to the flood has risen to 35. On the same day, the Ukrainian side stated that the floods had killed 17 people.

The Russian side stated on the 18th that the floods in the city of Nova Kakhovka near the Kakhovka Hydropower Station and other places have completely receded. The flood caused 23,000 houses to be flooded, of which 36% were not flooded. In addition, in the past 24 hours, the water level of the Kakhovka Reservoir has dropped sharply by more than 4 meters, and it is expected that the reservoir will be completely emptied before the 19th local time. Nearly 8,000 residents have been evacuated during the state of emergency in the Kherson region.

The damage to the Kakhovka Hydropower Station on the 6th caused the dam of the reservoir to burst, and the water level in the lower reaches of the Dnieper River rose sharply, causing a serious ecological crisis. The Odessa municipal government announced on the 18th that due to the serious deterioration of the water quality in the Odessa sea area, which poses a threat to the health of city residents, the Odessa beach has been closed. An explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and subsequent flooding have turned the Dnieper River and Black Sea coastline into “garbage dumps and animal graveyards”, the local health department in Nikolayev, southern Ukraine, said. The local Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the open waters in the Nikolayev area are polluted, which may pose a threat to the health of local residents. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention urged residents not to drink polluted water, swim or fish.