The floods in northern China have caused a lot of damage

In the last week, northern China was hit by typhoon Doksuri: according to the Beijing Meteorological Office, between July 29 and August 2 in the capital they fell 745mm of rainfall, the highest level in 140 years. In just forty hours, the equivalent of the average rainfall of an entire month of July fell in Beijing. The heavy rains have caused enormous damage to buildings and infrastructure, blocking circulation and making rescue operations complex: even after days, the situation is not under control, and local authorities believe that the water could take up to a month to retreat in some areas.

In the province of Hebei, north-east of Beijing, it continues to rain heavily: over the weekend at least 10 people died and 18 are missing. Photos and footage from above show entire city streets transformed into rivers of brown water and farmland completely submerged. About 6 million people living in the province were evacuated from their homes because they were in areas deemed to be at high risk of landslides and floods. Evacuated residents were relocated to hotels and schools.

The local government said the economic damage caused by the storm amounted to just under 2 billion euros. The situation is made worse by the fact that, to try to limit the damage in the capital Beijing, the authorities have decided to divert part of the water to some less populous cities in the province of Hebei.

In total, 10 people have died in Jilin province in recent days. Four officials who were scouring the area to assess the damage – including the deputy mayor of Shulan City – were swept away by floodwaters on Saturday and did not survive. Shulan city authorities evacuated 18,000 people and repaired 85 power plants that had been put out of action by the floods, creating problems with the electricity supply of over 6,500 families. They now believe that the heaviest rain has passed.

The region is particularly exposed to hydrogeological hazards in the event of heavy rains and flash floods due to the convergence of five different rivers: it is in fact the largest river system in northern China, covering a total area of ​​265,000 square kilometers. Added to this is the fact that the conformation of the territory means that the rain is concentrated in the region where Hebei, Tianjin and Beijing are located.

