The Flour, Rice, Beans, and Salt Heist: How Cuban Stevedores Stole Tons of Food Using a Jigsaw Technique

In a recent operation conducted by the authorities of the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) in Sancti Spíritus, a city in central Cuba, several individuals have been detained for their involvement in a massive food theft scheme. The stolen goods included tons of flour, rice, beans, and salt, and the perpetrators employed a unique method that left the officials astonished.

According to a report published in the local newspaper Escambray, it was discovered that the detained individuals were stevedores assigned to oversee the transportation of these products to state warehouses and bakeries. Astonishingly, they had been using a makeshift tool resembling a jigsaw to carry out the illegal activities.

By utilizing a small plastic tube, roughly 15 centimeters in length with one end chamfered, the thieves would rupture the sacks containing the food products. They would then extract significant quantities of the items and carefully seal the bags back up, repeating the process multiple times. The stolen goods were subsequently sold on the black market. However, investigations revealed a shortage of 34.76 kilograms of wheat flour in the bakeries of the Cabaiguán municipality in Sancti Spíritus, causing a significant impact on the production of bread for public consumption.

The Ministry of the Interior has emphasized that these cases are not isolated incidents and that there exists evidence of collaboration between stevedores and storekeepers involved in similar illicit activities. Video evidence reveals these individuals tampering with state products using the same technique.

“It has been the storekeepers themselves who have made agreements with the stevedores working within these establishments to commit these crimes,” explained an official from the Ministry. “In the videos that we possess as evidence, it is clearly visible how one person penetrates the bags of rice, beans, and wheat flour in front of other workers, yet no action is taken to prevent it.”

The official further explained the procedure behind the thefts, stating, “The tampered bag is then placed on the truck for transportation, while the intact bag remains in the warehouse, ensuring that any potential inspections do not reveal any anomalies. The intention is to hide the shortage within the warehouse while passing it on to the next stage of distribution.”

Taking advantage of the ongoing transportation and fuel crises, the thieves relied on the fact that the storekeepers would refrain from raising any issues concerning the weight of the sacks received. The individuals arrested in connection with the operation range in age from 20 to 50 years old and primarily hold positions such as storekeepers, stevedores, specialists, and custodians.

Authorities have described this illegal operation as a “criminal chain” that originates from the warehouses, extends through transportation, distribution, and culminates in the commercialization of the stolen goods on the black market. The repercussions of such illicit activities have been felt by the ordinary citizens, who have to contend with the poor-quality bread that often falls short of the established weight.

As investigations continue, Minint officials are determined to root out this complex network of food theft, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

