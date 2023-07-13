The Food and Drug Administration has approved the sale of a nonprescription birth control pill for the first time in the United States

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulator of food and pharmaceutical products in the United States, has approved the sale of the first over-the-counter birth control pill: therefore, a prescription will not be necessary to obtain it. The pill, called Opill and produced by the Irish pharmaceutical company Perrigo, is now already available on prescription. The over-the-counter version will be put on the market starting from the first months of 2024; its cost has not yet been announced. Today, health insurers are obliged to reimburse the cost of contraceptives that require a doctor’s prescription, but not over-the-counter ones.

In recent years, numerous medical associations have called for the introduction of an over-the-counter birth control pill. Last May, a committee made up of seventeen specialists – consulted by the FDA on the subject – had unanimously recommended the approval of this type of product. The regulator’s announcement is particularly relevant in light of the Supreme Court’s annulment of “Roe v. Wade,” the 1973 ruling that protected the right to abortion at the federal level.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

