The football friends tournament was opened by Vladimir Petrović Pižon Sport

The fourth star of Zvezda, the legend of Yugoslav and Serbian football, Vladimir Petrović Pižon tonight solemnly opened the 17th International Youth Tournament in Foča, stressing that Football Friends is extremely important for the development of young players.

The great football master, current member of the Executive Board of the Football Association of Serbia, said that this tournament is very interesting because it gathers young teams from the former Yugoslav republics.

“Football Friends is extraordinary, there are a lot of good young players who are slowly establishing themselves. This tournament is very popular and I think it will grow in the future,” said Pižon.

Pointing out the importance of such competitions, Pižon recalled that his participation in the “Kvarner Riviera” youth tournament in Rijeka in 1970 had a great impact on his football development.

“That tournament produced many players, the whole of Yugoslavia played in that tournament, and foreign clubs also came. The first year when I played, Leeds won the tournament, and we played with them in the final,” Pižon recalled.

The youngsters of his Crvena zvezda were defeated at the start of the 17th Football Friends by Vojvodina from Novi Sad 0:2.

“I watched the game. You lose, you win, you shouldn’t burden the children with the fact that you have to win. You should play as well as you can, show what you can, and now who will win is not the most important thing, sometimes you win and you are happier,” he said. Pigeon.

He added that he knows Foča mostly because of Zoran Avramović, his longtime friend from Crvena zvezda, who is the main culprit for the existence of Football Friends.

“Foča is a beautiful city, next to the Drina and Ćehotina, surrounded by forest, interesting,” said the legendary football player.

In the first quarter-final matches, Vojvodina defeated Zvezda 2:0, while Željezničar, after 0:0, beat Akademije Pandev 5:3 with a better penalty shootout.

The captain of Želje, Benjamin Babić, said that they were satisfied, that they played against an extremely high-quality team from Macedonia.

“It’s a great feeling to play at Football Friends and in the next two days we expect a lot of quality matches that came perfectly to us in the preparation period before the domestic championship,” Babić said.

Vojvodina cadet captain Lazar Pavlović said that the match against Zvezda was excellent.

“The expectations are, of course, that we win the tournament, that we do our best,” said Pavlović.

In the remaining two quarter-finals tonight, Sutjeska from Nikšić will play against Rijeka and Sutjeska from Foča will play against Borac from Banja Luka, who is defending the title in the tournament.



