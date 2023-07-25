Home » the footballer celebrates on social media (PHOTO)
by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 29 minutes ago

The former Palermo midfielder Alessandro Gazzi today graduated in Sports Science with a focus on Football. The footballer wanted to celebrate by posting a photo of himself on social media. Below is the post: Special day today. Three-year degree in Sport Sciences with a focus on Football. @Unisanraffaele pic.twitter.com/F34NEfsjv3 — Alessandro Gazzi (@storiedamediano) July 25, 2023 The article Ex rosa,…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Former squad, Alessandro Gazzi graduates: the footballer celebrates on social media (PHOTO) appeared 29 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

