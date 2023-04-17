The footprints of the Carmelites – World and Mission

For over fifty years they have walked with the Central African people, sharing hardships and tragedies. And also paying a very high price. As happened to Father Norberto Pozzi, who jumped on a mine last February

The war beyond the war. The one that continues even after the clashes are over, the creeping and cruel one that mainly affects the civilian population. Also paying the price was Father Norberto Pozzi, 71, a Carmelite missionary who on 10 February jumped on a mine near his mission in Bozoum, in the north-west of the Central African Republic. He survived by a miracle, part of his left leg had to be amputated. There are over fifty accidents of this kind, with deaths and injuries, recorded last year, and 14 in the first six weeks of 2023.

“Until a year ago, there were no problems with rebels or landmines in our area,” explains Father Norberto from the bed of the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute in Bologna, where he was hospitalized last February 24, after a long flight from Kampala, via Amsterdam, which brought him back to Italy: here he has to face further operations and a long rehabilitation in view of the application of a prosthesis. Apart from the explosion, which could have cost him his life, he remembers everything about that tragic morning and reconstructs the context of instability that characterizes the country in which he has lived almost continuously since 1980. «Recently – he tells us – the situation around Bozoum has a little worse. Also because there is no one who is really committed to facing the rebels, neither the government army nor the UN forces. And then they do what they want. Above all, civilians and we missionaries who live with them pay the consequences. One of my workers had warned me that further on, towards the mountain, they had started laying mines. And, in fact, we intended to stop at the first village, a couple of kilometers away, to ask for more precise information».

Unfortunately Father Norberto never arrived in that village. «The phenomenon of mines is tragically increasing – confirms the confrere Father Aurelio Gazzera who also lives in Bozoum – and this reiterates to us that the situation in Central Africa is far from stabilized and safe. Indeed, it seems that the rebel groups are also spreading landmines in areas that until recently were not affected by them. It is very worrying, also because, as often happens in this country, the lives of ordinary people are at stake, who continue to survive in a condition of great poverty and insecurity”.

Father Norberto, who arrived in Central Africa in 1980 as a surveyor, returned there as a missionary in 1995, after becoming a Carmelite. That morning he was traveling with other people who were not seriously injured. They were going to a village to meet the Christian community and to repair the school. A man on a motorcycle, who had passed the car shortly before, hears the roar and turns back. Brother Claudio Pozzi’s story is tragic: «The scene is dramatic, but he doesn’t lose heart. He can’t ask anyone for help. And then he settles down. He extracts Norberto from the car, loads him onto the seat of the motorcycle and makes a young man who survived the accident get on behind him, with the task of supporting the wounded man. He then gets on the saddle and rides the bike for 22 km, on a dirt road full of potholes, knowing that Norberto is about to die. Thus he reaches the small hospital of Bozoum, where he entrusts the wounded man to a female doctor, who gives him first aid, bandages his wounds and transfuses him. Thanks to them, Norberto doesn’t die. A few hours later a United Nations helicopter arrives and takes him to the hospital in Bangui, the capital. He will lose a leg, but he will keep his life.’

Father Norberto survived by a miracle, thanks also to the solidarity of the people: «Everyone there knows me very well. Having seen what had happened to me, I knew they would not hesitate to help me », he can tell today. But for the local population, the aftermath of this creeping war continues to cause deaths and injuries and to aggravate poverty and precariousness. According to the United Nations, the Central African Republic is experiencing one of the most catastrophic situations in the world in terms of food security, together with Chad, DR Congo and Madagascar. It is estimated that almost half of the population (over two million people) is in need of urgent humanitarian aid.

The context has deteriorated not only due to the instability that has reigned for over ten years, but also due to climate change and the indirect consequences of the war in Ukraine which has caused an increase in the prices of basic necessities and fuel.

“The condition of the people is dramatic – reiterates Father Aurelio -; there is no social measure, employee wages have been blocked for years and most of the population lives on the little they cultivate and which, due to lack of security, often cannot even be transported and sold on the market. Many survive on gimmicks. Families often have nothing to send their children to school or to take care of themselves”.

For over fifty years the Discalced Carmelites have shared the difficult conditions of the people of Central Africa, making a great contribution above all on the education front. This was, in fact, the area in which Father Norberto was also engaged. In Bozoum, the Carmelites have a parish and run a large school ranging from nursery to high school, with over 1,300 students. The village schools, on the other hand – about twenty in all – are attended by about 2,500 children and the mission also takes care of the teachers’ salaries. In addition, there is a day care center for orphans in Bozoum with about 200 children.

Father Aurelio, who was director of Caritas for a long time, is primarily involved in the agricultural sector. In 2004, he created an agro-food fair, which has grown a lot over time, with thousands of people involved, despite the difficulties caused by the war that directly hit Bozoum in 2013. «This year the fair went very well – he says the Carmelite -: the number of gardens has doubled and for the first time some kids from our middle and high school were also involved. Furthermore, we have also supported the Bouar Fair, where the Carmelites have a convent, a novitiate with 7 young people and, not far away, a seminary with around 80 students plus a school which has around 200 from elementary to high school».

«There is no peace without development», is convinced Father Aurelio who also underlines the great symbolic value of the Fair, a place where the work of people in legality is valued. “Unfortunately there is too much corruption and exploitation – says the missionary, who recalls how Central Africa is the second country in the world, after Venezuela, to have officially introduced cryptocurrencies, functional to an opaque system of payments and trafficking -. Everyone is trying to get their hands on the enormous wealth of Central Africa, from the Chinese to the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group, who have been hired by the government to bring security, but in the meantime they exploit the gold mines».

In this context it is difficult to imagine the future. Even for the younger generation. This is what Father Federico Trinchero, currently superior of the Carmelites in Central Africa and head of the Philosophy seminary in Bangui, strongly perceives, where the friars also run an agricultural school, built with the funds of 8 per thousand.

“It is a unique reality that would like to provide skills especially to young people so that they can devote themselves to agriculture in a more professional way”. There are about fifty who attend the two-year courses: «We wanted to carry out an activity of social promotion and we thought it was important to enhance the agricultural potential of this country. Often young people think that development is something else or that we have no alternative to emigration to neighboring countries or West Africa. Unfortunately, right now I see them rather discouraged. They feel that their country is not taking off”.

Also for this reason, the Carmelites have been offering university scholarships for some years to help create the new elite. It is a long and patient journey but, step by step, it is also making its way a little in Central Africa.

Since 1971 close to the people

The Discalced Carmelites have been present in Central Africa since 1971. Currently there are 7 Italians and 15 Central Africans, in 5 missions. The first was that of Bozoum, originally founded by the Capuchins, followed by that of Baoro, which celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year, where in addition to the parish there is a school for catechists and a vocational training center for mechanics. In Bouar and nearby there are the minor seminary and the novitiate, while in Bangui the school of agriculture. Everywhere, in addition to pastoral activities, Carmelites carry out a great deal of work in the educational field.