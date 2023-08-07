The former employee reveals the dark secrets of the cruise ship | Magazine

A former cruise ship worker revealed the pros and cons of this job. There are also love affairs, but also creepy secrets…

Working on a cruise ship, however sophisticated and easy it may seem at first glance, is actually not. One is seen by the guests and the other by the staff. The writer Šaren Vau (39), who worked on cruise ships for about six years, and now lives and works in the Republic of South Africa, testified to this.

She discovered that life on a ship is a kind of addiction. Simply, one quickly gets used to it. Creepy secrets that very few people know about are also essential.

“Life on a cruise ship is very addictive and I never rule out the possibility of going back. I absolutely loved my job and enjoyed being an entertainment host because my job was literally to attend parties almost every night,” Sharon begins her story. When it comes to accommodation, she had to share a cabin with six colleagues. There were also unpleasant scenes.

“I once had a roommate who would invite her boyfriend to sleep without telling me. Each bed had a curtain for privacy. There were situations when I was changing and then suddenly realized that there was a man behind her curtain who could jump out at any time,” Sharon said, adding that it was common for the staff to entertain and support romantic relationships, and the STDs they shared were a badge of honor, like a badge of honor.

On the other hand, this writer says she knows plenty of people who met their spouses while working on cruise ships. Many of them are still very happy in a marriage that has lasted for years. Although romantic encounters among staff are allowed, romantic encounters with guests are strictly prohibited. If someone were to be caught in an affair, they would immediately receive an octaz.

A big plus of working on a cruise ship is that you can save a lot of money. In fact, most of the expenses are covered on the cruise – free accommodation, food and entertainment. When it comes to gruesome secrets on a cruise ship, each of them has a mortuary and a prison.

“People die quite often on cruise ships, usually of natural causes, i.e. heart attacks. There have also been a few suicides. Cruise ships have a protocol for all situations. Often, if someone died suddenly, we would move them to the morgue and notify their family, and most of the guests would have no idea,” says the former cruise ship worker. She also revealed what happens if someone is late boarding the cruise ship:

“This is very common. There are certain situations where the ship will wait for guests if they don’t board on time. But often we would leave guests behind. There is a port agent at each port who helps guests who have stayed behind make arrangements to meet the ship at the next port or to send them home,” says Sharon.

Despite many unexpected situations, Sharon took with her an incredible experience. Working on a cruise ship gave her the opportunity to visit a number of magical places on earth, such as: the Bahamas, Bermuda, Norway with its beautiful fjords and many others.

