the former goalkeeper of Juventus- breaking latest news hospitalized in intensive care

These are hours of enormous apprehension for Edwin van der Sar, 52 years old and former goalkeeper – among others – of Juventus and Manchester United, as well as of the Dutch national team. As communicated by Ajax, a club of which he held the position of general manager until a few weeks ago, he was struck by a cerebral hemorrhage while on holiday in Croatia. Loaded onto a helicopter and rushed to the hospital, he was admitted to intensive care, where he is: “In stable condition”.

A few weeks ago the farewell to Ajax: «I’m finished»

Less than six weeks ago, van der Sar made the decision to leave Ajax as of June 1st. The former goalkeeper had admitted that he felt completely “Finished” after months of fierce criticism: “Now I need to distance myself, relax and do other things”, his words. The sporting problems of the Dutch club, just third in the league and out of the Champions League already in the group stage, have caused a lot of stress for van der Sar, the protagonist of numerous successes as a player and behind the desk. In February 2022, his right-hand man Marc Overmars, accused of harassing some colleagues, was also forced to say goodbye. On 30 December, after moving to Antwerp, the then technical director suffered a heart attack: «My heart is 45% dead. I have suffered so much damage that the situation is now irreparable », he said in a recent interview.

14 years ago the same thing happened to his wife

In the van der Sar family there is also a disturbing precedent: in December 2009, almost fourteen years ago, his wife Annemarie also suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. The goalkeeper was then playing for Manchester United, he was 39 years old and in the face of the woman’s conditions considered very serious, he obtained permanent leave from the club to look after her. Less than a month later he returned to action in a 3-0 win against Burnley.