The former Manchester City football player repairs the spotlights | Sports

Right-back Shay Logan, who was once a talent of Manchester City, now lives from a job that has nothing to do with football, but has to do with stadiums.

At one time he was a Manchester City footballer and a talent of English football, and today Shay Logan (35) is still making money in stadiums all over the country, but in a completely different way. This footballer showed his Twitter followers what’s left of a once promising career – he now fixes floodlights in football stadiums and makes sure they work when games are played at night!

The former Manchester City player had a decent career because after loan spells in several lower leagues, he played for Brentfordand then in Scotland played for Aberdeen, Hearts and Cove Rangers. All in all, he seemed to be able to make a decent living out of it, although in recent years there have been rumors that he works part-time as a plumber.

Now he himself boasted about his new job with a short clip from the top of the spotlight, where his workplace actually is. Apparently, Shay is preparing for a period in which he will no longer be able to run after the ball professionally, so he is trying to find himself in a new field and thus provide himself with an existence. Check out his video:

“From playing in the spotlight, to working in it,” Logan wrote in a post that went viral on social media. He used the new wave of popularity to shock the public in another way, as he now found himself looking for a job in the oil industry – that’s what he wants to do next, although he still plays as a right-back in the third tier of Scottish football.

