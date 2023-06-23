The former military hospital: the oldest building in the Mascarenes! – From Mauritius…

The oldest building in the Mascarenes celebrates its 283rd birthday in June. This is the former military hospital, built under Labourdonnais. Follow me to the heart of Port-Louis, capital of Mauritius, to discover this historical jewel.

283 years old. This is the age of the former military hospital in Port-Louis. Today, it is not only the oldest building in Mauritius, but also that of the Mascarene Islands (Mauritius, Reunion Island and Rodrigues Island). Inaugurated in June 1740, the former military hospital was one of the first three Port Louis buildings built by Governor Mahé de Labourdonnais (1). Moreover, before the capture of the island by the English, the establishment was called Hôpital du Roy or Hôpital Labourdonnais.

Mahé de Labourdonnais was Governor-General of the Mascarenes from 1735 to 1746. He is widely recognized for having endowed Mauritius with a capital worthy of the name. Labourdonnais modernized Port-Louis by providing it with excellent port infrastructure, an arsenal and above all a hospital. Here is what he details in his Historical Memories :

“The Isle of France had no other hospital; than a hut built of stakes in the form of a palisade, which could hardly contain thirty or thirty-five beds. I built a very convenient one in which four or five hundred could be placed. The administration of these hospitals gave me incredible pains, I saw myself forced to change the administration five or six times. I even subjected myself for a year to making a daily visit there, and despite my assiduous care, (…) despite all my efforts to increase our herds, there were not enough oxen to maintain a daily butchery and I I was often obliged to feed the sick turtles and game. “.

Shot of one of the wings of the former military hospital. Photo: CR

Absence d’eau potable

In addition to food supply, Labourdonnais also faced another enormous problem: the lack of drinking water. But nothing was impossible for the great builder that was Labourdonnais. He had a canal built to supply Port-Louis with drinking water:

“The only canal in Isle de France which carries drinking water to the port and to the hospitals, is three thousand six hundred fathoms in length, by means of this aqueduct, not only the inhabitants and the sick have at their doorstep the water that we were previously obliged to fetch more than a league away ».

With the inauguration of this hospital in 1740, Labourdonnais demonstrated that he was a shrewd administrator and a great builder. Even today, the magnificent freestones of the building leave no one indifferent. During a conference at the Cultural Center of French Expression, the architect Thierry de Commarmond, explains that the former military hospital was built on a Breton architectural model, but with local material. Sand and corals, including red coral, are the main materials. The corners of the buildings, the edges of the doors, windows and arches are made of local basalt cut stone. The fillings are made of coral rubble, slabs and coated with argamasse. This is a masonry made up of a mixture of lime and coral sand. It was used at a time when cement did not yet exist.

The arches are made of local basalt cut stone and the fillings coated with argamasse. Photo: CR

New life

Mauritians can still admire the impressive architecture of the former hospital today. I felt a huge emotion seeing the nearly 300-year-old stones of the former military hospital. The latter initially consisted of two wings, divided into two courtyards. Two additional wings were then added to the south (1780) and north (1755). The hospital was made up of a set of buildings: the white hospital, the black hospital, a surgery room, sick rooms. There was also a store, a chapel, latrines, a laundry, among others. The south wing of the former military hospital was restored a few years ago to house a museum, and not just any museum.

A wing of the unrestored ex-military hospital. The south wing of the former military hospital aprAnds restauration.

With the Intercontinental Museum of Slavery, a new life is announced for the former military hospital. Some temporary exhibitions are organized there, while waiting for the grand opening of the museum. For Mauritians, like Simone, having a museum in memory of slavery was a necessity. “I can’t believe humans have treated other humans like this. It’s shocking. Sa mem ki zot inn fer zot better pou kitt sa la vi-la go, so as not to suffer. It is shocking, but mo kontan monn vinn isi, guett sa lexposition la.*” Roberto for his part would have liked to see remains of the hospital itself inside the museum “Very interesting. Bizin konserv sa plas la. Ti bizin gard bann vie zafer, enn vie lili, vie termomet etc.**”, he offers.

appeasement

The Intercontinental Slavery Museum, a new life for the former military hospital. Photo: CR.

The symbolism of this site for a museum on slavery is very strong, because the former hospital is one of the first sites on which the slaves worked when they arrived in Port-Louis. In addition, the former hospital received many sick and injured people. Whether they were masters, soldiers or slaves, they were all cared for in what was then the only health and hygiene unit in the colony. Having a museum dedicated to slavery in the premises of this former hospital symbolically represents a step towards the reconciliation of the history and memory of slavery in Mauritius. Just as the hospital was a place of care and healing, the Intercontinental Museum of Slavery will certainly contribute to healing the wounds of history and to the reconciliation of a country with its painful past.

(1) The other two are the Hôtel du Governement (1738) and the Boulangerie du Roy. The latter had then housed the Government Printing Office. It was demolished in 1991 to make way for the headquarters of the State Bank of Mauritius.

*“I can’t believe humans have treated other humans like this. It’s shocking. That’s why they did their best to leave this life and go, not to suffer. It’s shocking, but I’m glad I came here to see this exhibit. »

**” It’s very interesting. We need to keep this place. They should also have kept old objects, such as an old bed, an old thermometer, etc. »

