The former Motel Agip returns to Palermo, with the acquisition of the property of the historic hotel structure

The former Motel Agip returns to Palermo, with the acquisition of the property of the historic hotel structure

The property of the “ex Motel Agip”, a historic hotel in Palermo that is currently closed, was taken over by the Bulgarella group. The value of the operation is approximately 3 million euro, while the planned redevelopment works will amount to approximately 6 million. The former Agip Motel is reborn in Palermo The Bulgarella group took over the building from the Sant’Anna Real Estate company. The property…

