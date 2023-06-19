Home » the former squad Fiordilino returns from loan to Sudtirol. The last




As reported by “La Nuova Venezia”, ​​Sudtirol will not exercise the redemption right agreed with Venezia for Luca Fiordilino. The ex rosanero, therefore, will return to the lagoon court. A situation that, we read, will not last long, thanks to the…

