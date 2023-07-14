The founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, is spending time in Belgrade Info

The founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, spent time in a bar in Belgrade.

A video featuring Jack Ma was published on Twitter, and according to this social network, the video was created in a bar in Belgrade where the Chinese billionaire and founder of Alibaba used to hang out.

The video shows Jack Ma having fun with the music. The founder of Alibaba held a sprinkler in his hand and waved it along with the music, as did the rest of the bar’s guests. He had an “ear to ear” smile on his face. By the way, Jack Ma leads a quiet and secluded life, so this video, which was published on Twitter, attracted a lot of attention.

Let’s recall that at the beginning of 2021, the media speculated that Jack Ma had disappeared because he had not appeared in public for three months. He also did not appear in the last episode of his own reality show, “African Business Heroes,” which gave young African entrepreneurs a chance to compete for a fraction of US$1.5 million, as reported in January 2021.

Ma was then supposed to be one of the judges, but he was replaced in the final by the executive director of Alibaba, the media reported. His picture was also removed from the website. Alibaba PR said on that occasion that Ma was unable to participate in the jury “due to a scheduling conflict”, the media reported.

By the way, his business empire has come under scrutiny from Beijing after Ma gave a controversial speech in Shanghai on October 24, 2020, which criticized China‘s regulatory system for stifling innovation and compared global banking rules to an “old men’s club”.

Once the richest man in Asia, he is now the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alibaba Group, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the Huaji Brothers Company. He is the founder of the companies Taobao and Alipay, and the director of the Japanese company Softbank. He is the president of the Chinese Council and a member of the board of directors of the Association for Conservation.

