Original title: The four countries of Agro-Hungary signed a green energy strategic partnership agreement

Xinhua News Agency, Bucharest, December 17 (Reporter Lin Huifen) Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed a green energy development and transportation strategic partnership agreement in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, on December 17. According to local media reports, the agreement will provide financial and technical framework for the project of laying submarine cables in the Black Sea.

According to the plan, Azerbaijan will transmit its green energy to Georgia through the grid, then to Romania through the proposed Georgia-Romania Black Sea submarine cable, and then to Hungary and other countries through the European power transportation system.

On the same day, Azerbaijani President Aliyev, Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili, Romanian Prime Minister Chuuk and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban signed the agreement at the Romanian Presidential Palace.

Aliyev said at the signing ceremony that this is a win-win situation. By building a new energy “bridge” from Azerbaijan to Europe, Azerbaijan will become an important supplier of electricity, especially green energy, to Europe.

Georgia is expanding and modernizing its energy and communications infrastructure to meet European standards, and the Black Sea submarine cable project has “very important prospects,” Garibashvili said.

According to reports, this 500 kV Georgia-Romania Black Sea submarine cable has a total length of more than 1,100 kilometers and a cost of about 2 billion euros. Georgia has received funding from the World Bank for a feasibility study of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023 and the cable is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2029.