The four-party talks have not made significant progress. The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said that the Black Sea grain transportation agreement may cease to exist after the 18th – Xinhua English.news.cn

On the 11th local time, the Turkish Ministry of Defense issued a statement on the four-party talks on the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports. The statement stated that the parties held talks in a constructive manner during the two days on the 10th and 11th, but the statement did not mention the extension of the agreement, which is of great concern to the outside world.

The statement stated that since the date of signing the Black Sea Port Agricultural Products Export Agreement, positive and constructive progress has been made, which has made important contributions to the stability of global food prices and is of vital significance to the world‘s food supply and security. All parties agreed to continue the four-party cooperation model at the technical level, and Turkey will host the relevant work, so that the agreement on the export of agricultural products to the Black Sea port will continue to operate effectively for a period of time in the future.

From the 10th to the 11th local time, representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations held negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey on issues such as extending the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports. On the 10th, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu revealed that the negotiations are expected to extend the agreement for another two months. However, judging from the current statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the parties have not yet made significant progress on extending the agreement.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: After May 18, the agreement may cease to exist

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin said in Istanbul on the 11th that Russia opposes the proposal of some Western countries to expand or indefinitely extend the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports. If consensus cannot be reached by May 18, the initiative will cease to exist. He pointed out that Russia’s agricultural products and fertilizer exports still face serious obstacles, and Western countries’ declarations that Russia’s agricultural products and fertilizer exports can be exempted from sanctions have not been implemented. He said that the parties have not yet reached an agreement on holding a new deputy ministerial level meeting to discuss the extension of the agreement.

After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the export of agricultural products from Ukraine and Russia via Black Sea ports has been disrupted. Under the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, Russia and Ukraine signed a parallel agreement on resuming the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports on July 22 last year. The agreement is valid for 120 days and was extended twice in November last year and March this year. When negotiating the renewal in March, Russia only agreed to a 60-day extension, which expires on May 18.