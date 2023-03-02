Home World the fourth division in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup | Sport
World

the fourth division in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup | Sport

by admin
the fourth division in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup | Sport

Grimsby is the FA Cup hit this season. They reached the quarter-finals, eliminating a club that was ranked 64 places better than them!

Izvor: Shutterstock

Fourth division club Grimsby created a sensation – this club made it to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup tonight!

For the first time since 1939, when they were in the semi-finals, the club that competes in League 2 has found itself in such a distant stage of the Cup, and this evening it is from further competition eliminated the Premier League’s Southampton, which is even 64 places better than tonight’s winner!

Grimsby thus became the worst-placed club in the last six years to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and the guests managed to win 1:2 thanks to Gevan Holohan’s goals.

The Irish international was accurate twice from the penalty spot, and all the home team managed to do was cut the deficit in half through Croatian Duja Ćaleta-Car.

By the way, on the way to this stage, Grimsby eliminated Plymouth, Cambridge and Burton, who compete in League 1, from further competition, and then Championship member Luton, who this season has the ambition to win a place in the Premier League, will lay down their weapons in front of the fourth division team!

See also  Walter Cunningham, one of the astronauts of the Apollo mission died

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

You may also like

Tijana Dapčević showed a slim line | Entertainment

Tunisia unleashes the hunt for irregular migrants from...

task force of workers at work

This season, a smaller crop of raspberries Info

only ten goals in the midweek round, four...

the assets divided between De Filippi and her...

The first finalists of the Song for Eurovision...

Johnny B. Zero premiere the video for the...

Railway accident in Greece, it is a massacre...

Dragan Džajić KK Zrinjski for MONDO | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy