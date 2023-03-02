Grimsby is the FA Cup hit this season. They reached the quarter-finals, eliminating a club that was ranked 64 places better than them!

Izvor: Shutterstock

Fourth division club Grimsby created a sensation – this club made it to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup tonight!

For the first time since 1939, when they were in the semi-finals, the club that competes in League 2 has found itself in such a distant stage of the Cup, and this evening it is from further competition eliminated the Premier League’s Southampton, which is even 64 places better than tonight’s winner!

Grimsby Town have reached the FA Cup 6th Round for the first time since 1938/39 when they made it all the way to the semi-final. The League Two side have knocked out Southampton. #EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/nc4W1mT8Bn — Squawka (@Squawka)March 1, 2023

Grimsby thus became the worst-placed club in the last six years to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and the guests managed to win 1:2 thanks to Gevan Holohan’s goals.

The Irish international was accurate twice from the penalty spot, and all the home team managed to do was cut the deficit in half through Croatian Duja Ćaleta-Car.

Grimsby are 64 places lower than Southampton in English football. They’ve just beaten them to become the lowest ranked team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals in six years pic.twitter.com/JXvzYoPNEW — B/R Football (@brfootball)March 1, 2023

By the way, on the way to this stage, Grimsby eliminated Plymouth, Cambridge and Burton, who compete in League 1, from further competition, and then Championship member Luton, who this season has the ambition to win a place in the Premier League, will lay down their weapons in front of the fourth division team!

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)