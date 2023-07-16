Home » The French ambassador Masset leaves Palazzo Farnese
World

The French ambassador Masset leaves Palazzo Farnese

by admin
The French ambassador Masset leaves Palazzo Farnese

Between Italy and France there is a common history that binds us, surpasses us and goes beyond the misunderstandings and frictions that sometimes arise, as is normal especially between nations whose destinies have been intertwined since time immemorial. Having reached the farewell step, about to leave Palazzo Farnese after six years, Christian Masset he was able to accomplish the last little masterpiece as ambassador of France: on the occasion of the party

See also  Heavy rainfall in southwest China and cold air affect northern China - News - Science Network

You may also like

Said Hamulić does not want d aigra for...

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

HRW Calls on South American and European Governments...

Bibras Natho responded to Lola Smiljanić’s calls Sports

The worst accident of the season in Formula...

Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

Daily horoscope for July 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy