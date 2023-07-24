The French anthropologist Marc Augé has died

In the night between 23 and 24 July, Marc Augé died, the French anthropologist and philosopher who was the first to use the term “non-place” to describe spaces frequented daily by thousands of people such as airports, shopping malls, refugee camps or stations, which are designed in an anonymous and stereotyped way and make it very difficult to form human relationships. Augé’s theory of non-places was extensively explained in the book Non-Places, introduction to an anthropology of supermodernity (1992) and in the following decades it has been at the center of many philosophical, sociological and artistic reflections concerning the relationship between human beings and the spaces in which they move (including online) in the contemporary world.

Born in Poitiers in 1935, in the first period of his career Augé spent long periods of research in Africa – especially in the Ivory Coast and Togo – and then in Latin America. Later he became much more interested in contemporary metropolitan society, delving into topics such as globalization and multi-ethnic societies, but also the increase in loneliness in an era of multiplication of the means of communication.

He was a rather influential figure in the world of French human sciences: he directed the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS), a prestigious Parisian institution that deals with training in research in the social sciences, and was director until 1970 of the Overseas Scientific and Technical Research Office (ORSTOM – now the Development Research Institute, IRD)

