The French Court of Cassation has confirmed the refusal to extradite to Italy the ten Italians who escaped from red terrorism, among them there are also the former Red Brigades member Marina Petrella and the former director of Lotta continua Giorgio Pietrostefani. Almost two years after the arrest of the former activists (later released on probation), the Paris prosecutor’s office had appealed to the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal’s refusal to extradite them.