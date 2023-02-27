Dear all and dear all, we did it. We won.

I am immensely grateful to you because together we have made a small big revolution. Again they didn’t see us coming.

The democratic people are alive. It’s alive, it’s there and it’s ready to get up again. And we will work on this trust: it is a clear mandate to really changeas we have said in recent weeks. Faces, method and vision. Con a clear line that puts the fight against all forms of inequality at the center, the fight against precariousness for quality work, for decent work and also to tackle the climate emergency with the utmost urgency and seriousness.

It really starts with us. We have seen today to rebuild trust and credibility where it has been broken in recent years.

Today we can say that a people has finally come together and responded to our call.

It is the greatest responsibility we have: never to betray this trust.

We did by bridge between inside and outside, to release the best energies. But also an intergenerational bridge. I was very struck by the messages of some women over 100 who went to vote for me today and who said it was 90 years expected to vote for a secretary.

But I also want to think of the many young people who cast their first vote today and who have made their first commitment to this collective challenge.

I feel it is time to give thanks, because from this wonderful experience, from this long journey from the south to the north of our country, passing through the islands, I have received much more than I have given.

And before thanking I would like us to give a message of great closeness, solidarity and affection to the family of Daniele Nucerascrutineer who unfortunately passed away today during our great exercise of democracy.

I want to thank the democratic community, the only one that after the defeat in September has chosen to question itself by opening this process of participation which ended today with this extraordinary exercise of democracy open to all of society.

I want to thank the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta, which I heard a little while ago, and all the secretariat. We felt. We will agree tomorrow (Monday 27, ndr) for the handover.

A very special and heartfelt thanks to all members and members, volunteers and volunteers who today, working at the polling stations from early morning until late at night, have allowed us to exercise our right to vote, to hold these primaries.

There is never anything taken for granted in this effort and they have done it not only in every gazebo and polling station in Italy but I also want to remember in particular those who have done it abroad, our democratic community abroad who it’s been a lot of expense.

Was an extraordinary participation partyis our peak response start of abstentionism which unfortunately we have also seen in this city (Rome, ndr) to the last regional ones. But we have seen it throughout Italy, with a record abstention in the last general elections. This is the best answer: get back on the road, get back into the game and start participating again.

But I would like to ask you for a commitment: we must to be obsessed with people who didn’t participate today anyway, of those who did not express themselves in the last elections. Because unfortunately among those people there are above all the lowest income brackets and this means a crisis of democracy and the risk of permanent marginalization of poorest sections of our society. Here, I ask you to continue to turn our attention to this.

Of course I would like to thank you very much, and I see many and many of them around here, but also throughout Italy, to all our extraordinary committees “Part from us”. To all the supporters and supporters who have spent themselves with a passion, with a determination, with a truly extraordinary competence and that move me so much. Militants who have always been involved in this party alongside people who have returned after so many years of disillusionment, disappointment, lack of motivation, together with young people at their first political experience who have chosen to do it with us.

A heartfelt thank you to the Schlein motion national team and to my team, without whom none of this would really have been possible. Thank you all, thank you all, because in this long journey you have kept me on my feet, well, with 4/5 rallies a day otherwise I would have collapsed to the ground.

You are my and our hope and above all we will be a big problem for Giorgia Meloni’s governmentbecause from today we will contribute to organize the opposition in Parliament and throughout the country in defense of that Italy which is struggling the most, in defense of those poor whom the government strikes and does not want to seeof exploited precarious workers and workers, to raise wages and to raise their protections, safety at work.

Also for defend the public school as the first great tool of social emancipation at the time when the government is silent on a squad attack in front of a school. We will stand by the students and students and we will not let them pass. We won’t let them through.

And we will be here at build barricades against any cut or privatization of universal public health. Because they are already cutting. Because when a maneuver does not put an extra euro on healthcare in the face of such high inflation, it is not a neutral choice. They’re already cutting services to people.

Well, it occurs to me that during this trip at a certain point I was in Syracuse and that that same day, not far from there, in Pachino, a boy my age, 38, died because there was no emergency room there were enough doctors to cure him.

We cannot be this Italy. I say it today, I say it today with another massacre in the sea in front of Crotone. Which weighs on the consciences of those who just a few weeks ago wanted to approve a decree that has the sole purpose of hindering rescue at sea when instead it would take legal and safe ways to enter all European countries. And it would a European Mare Nostruma humanitarian search and rescue mission at sea.

As well as we will stand by those who fight for climate justice alongside social justicebecause we no longer have much time for reverse coursebecause the day in which we have already used up all the resources that the planet is able to regenerate always arrives earlier: July arrives, and for the rest of the year we are indebted to the planet and to the next generations.

So we will be working for a true, profound ecological conversion that accompanies all of society and all sectors of the economy.

This is what we want to do. We want to do it for the inland and mountainous areas too often forgotten by national policies.

And we would like to be the worst opponents of that fear of the future that affects so many young people above all.

Here, I mean it, why we will be that party that does not rest until we have set a limit to precariousness or a limit to fixed-term contracts, until we have abolished free internships, fought to bring home the minimum wage. And I’m already saying it now, I’ve said it in recent weeks, we will turn to all the other oppositions to fight this battle together, to say that below a certain threshold it’s not work: it’s exploitation.

I want to send a very strong and very warm message to Stefano Bonaccini, thanking him and complimenting him. Thanking him also for the very high and respectful confrontation we had. And I also want to thank Gianni Cuperlo and I also want to thank Paola de Micheli. I also want to thank all their supporters, because starting tomorrow we will work together in the interest of the country and in the interest of the party.

We will work for unity. We can’t afford anything else.

We will work for unity and I can already guarantee from today that my commitment will be to be the secretary of all and all without distinction. This awaits us, this is the responsibility we have and only in this way will we work together to get back to winning, soon, together.

I also ask them to do this, because I have a great responsibility which is that of keep our community togetherwhich today gave an extraordinary sign of liveliness.

It falls to us to keep its histories together, to keep together the cultures that forged this party but without renouncing to indicate a clear directionwhich is the one that was chosen and that today was rewarded by the electorates and by the voters who went to the polls to vote.

Here, I ask you and I ask them to bet once more and again and to soon become part of this democratic community of ours: the doors are open, they are wide open.

We have to mend fractures that have taken place in recent years. We are here for this and we ask you to support the change we want to bring about because we have always said it: such a profound change of the party and of the country does not pass only through the head.

I’m not enough, it’s a change that only works if each and every one of us puts a piece of ourselves into generating change all around. This is the commitment that we have made and this is how we want to work.

To conclude, I really want to dedicate this victory to all of you, because it’s yours, because it’s yours and because we did it together. However, I want to dedicate it above all to women and young people that, we will see the data but I have the impression from what they told me from the polling stations throughout Italy, they have made an extraordinary contribution to this victory. They have taken up our appeal to rebuild together, addressed to them, too often crushed not only by the economic and pandemic crises but also by politics and also in this party.

We’re here to open that gap, we mean it. We have already started doing this. We are here thinking of that girl to whom I want to dedicate part of this victory, because when we met she said that at a first party meeting someone had asked her: “Whose are you?”. Well, the best answer is today. From today she is only of herself, she is only of herself, like all of us.

I want to think of a woman, a great activist and fighter Marielle Franco, which inspired the action of so many of us, an activist killed in Brazil. However, I also want to think of some people who unfortunately are no longer here and whom I ask you to remember together in such an important moment as tonight’s.

The first is a friend, a colleague, a workmate in the European Parliament who unfortunately passed away today and who is Curzio Maltesegreat reporter. I want to say hello to the family, we met in Florence a few days ago, di Alberto Brasca who unfortunately passed away a few days ago and was unable to rejoice with us in this victory. I want to greet, if they can hear me, also the parents of another extraordinary comrade, friend, activist from Puglia who passed away a few years ago, a friend of many of us: Gian Claudio Pinto and with him Antonio Priscoone of those who helped organize the protest, the first Rider strike in this country.

We are also here to write the new protections for digital work. It is a great responsibility that belongs to our generation.

And finally I want to remember who shared with me the dream of a federal Europe: Antonio Megalizzikilled in the attack in Strasbourg a few years ago.

Well, it’s our time. Look, we said it at the beginning of this challenge, when still few believed it, it’s our time.

We really believed in it and we believed in it so strongly that together we made this dream come true. Let’s make this just the beginning.

Thank you thank you [Applauso]