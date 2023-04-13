The funeral of Alessandro Parini, the 35-year-old Roman, will be celebrated today killed in Tel Aviv bombing last Friday. The ceremony was officiated in the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Eur, together with Father Nicola, by Father Massimo Nevola, director of school ministry at the Massimo Institute, where the young lawyer attended high school.

A small funeral home, where to bid a last farewell to Alessandro Parini, was set up in the small room next to the main entrance to the basilica, where the parents and brother welcomed the many who had arrived to bid farewell…