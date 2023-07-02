Saturday, at the Ibn Badis mosque in Nanterre, France, it was celebrated the funeral of Nahel M., the 17-year-old killed last Tuesday by the police, whose death triggered huge demonstrations, clashes with the police and acts of vandalism in several cities.

Thousands of people took part in the funeral and the subsequent procession: all were not inside the mosque, and at least two hundred prayed from outside, in avenue Georges Clemenceau, in many cases spreading their mats on the ground to pray in the street. The mosque is just a few blocks away from where Nahel M. was killed last Tuesday.

At the funeral were friends and relatives: Nahel M.’s mother, Mounia, who has led many of the local protests these days, showed up dressed in white and was greeted with loud applause. There were very many young people, protest banners saying “Justice pour Nahel”, justice for Nahel, or “Allah Akbar”, God is the greatest, an expression commonly used in the Muslim religion.

Many people present had foreign origins, such as Nahel M. (who had Algerian origins), and said they went to the funeral because they believe that there are deep-seated racist problems in France that they themselves have experienced first-hand. The parents of Chris Kaba, the 24-year-old killed in London during a police check last September were also there: they came from the United Kingdom and said they felt particularly close to Nahel’s family.

There were no police at the funeral: the flow of people was managed by some unarmed officials from the municipality. There were also very few journalists: Nahel M.’s family had explicitly asked to avoid «media interference» in the ceremony. For this there was also some moment of voltage with journalists who had tried to enter the mosque to film the funeral.

After the ceremony, Nahel M.’s coffin was loaded onto a hearse which, followed by many mopeds, as well as people on foot and other cars, went to the Mont-Valérien cemetery, where Nahel M. was then buried. Only men took part in the burial, as is often the case in Muslim funeral ceremonies.

Clashes with the police and acts of vandalism continued in the night between Saturday and Sunday in various French cities: compared to the previous four nights, the intensity of the protests was overall more attenuated, but they were still arrested 719 people. However, President Emmanuel Macron has canceled an official visit to Germany.

