[China News]According to Sky News, the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, local time. Details including who will be in attendance will be announced next week.

According to the disclosed information, the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, local time. The funeral will be a public holiday in the United Kingdom.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken to London’s Palace of Westminster on the 14th, where the public will be able to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96. On September 10, Charles III was formally authorized to become the new monarch of the United Kingdom by the Council for the Grant of the Throne.