The Funtastic Dracula Carnival comes of age

The 18th edition of the Funtastic Dracula Carnival will bring together an unusual group of luminaries from punk, rock and roll, garage and soul from October 12 to 14 in Benidorm. Legendary bands that it is very difficult to see live (especially in Spain and with the acoustic conditions of a room) together with a selection of the best of the national and international contemporary underground scene. An intergenerational poster that is committed more than ever to artists who mix genres in a personal and unmistakable way.

Three intense days of wild partying that will culminate with another of the great surprises of this edition: the dance contest Soul Clap and Dance Off organized every month in New York by the dj Jonathan Toubinone of the world‘s leading specialists in singles and rarities from the fifties and sixties.

The Sala Penélope de Benidorm, an iconic space of 16,000 square meters built in 1968 and endowed with a large swimming pool, several terraces and a lot of secret corners, will once again give shelter to this great annual party that is attended by faithful from all over of the world. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 28 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time) through the Funtastic website (https://funtasticdraculacarnival.net), and in person on Monday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. in the pub Monterrey (Calle Museu, 10. Valencia).

Unique concerts in Spain

It will be a unique opportunity to see live the most idolized band of all those led by the musician, writer and cultural agitator Ian Svenonius. Based on the remnants of past genres and aesthetics, The Make-Up In the mid-nineties he managed to develop his own sound, image and discourse -belligerent, ironic and aesthetically impeccable-. Marxist recipes to end capitalism with howls and dances to the rhythm of what they themselves coined in their day as “yeh-yeh gospel”. The dissolution of The Make-Up was a disappointment for their Spanish followers; very few were able to attend the concerts they offered at the end of the nineties in Madrid and Barcelona. The Washington DC band, known for their devastating shows, in which they incorporate the public as a fifth member, is made up of Ian Svenonius, bassist Michelle Mae, guitarist and organist James Canty and drummer Mark Cisneros.

Ian Svenonius, who is both a musician and a thinker, has captured his ideas in books such as Supernatural strategies to start a rock group (Blackie Books), “The Psychic Soviety Censorship Now!!-. The former Nation of Ulysses frontman will perform twice at Funtastic, as he too will take the stage with his side project Escape-Ism, with which he reinvents rock’n’roll in the same way that the engine reinvented the way to travel See also here is the program for the week

We will also have the opportunity to see, in what will be their only concert in Spain, the Australians The Scientists. Born around the same time as The Cramps but on the other side of the globe, they were initially a punk and power pop band, billing two singles with timeless anthems like “Frantic Romantic” and “Last Night” and an LP. After the release of this album they moved to Sydney, where they changed their style towards something much darker and more primitive, strongly influenced by The Stooges, Suicide, Cramps, Gun Club and Birthday Party. We can therefore say that there are two different Scientists: the Perth-based punk band of the late 1970s and the Sydney/London-based swamp rock band of the 1980s. In 2021, the American label In the Red released their first album of study in 34 years, Negativitywhich became one of the albums of the year.

Another of the mythical bands that will only perform in Benidorm are the North Americans The New Bomb Turks, one of the few groups that can boast of having forever marked the history of punk rock. To see a concert by the quartet is to experience an unpredictable moment of madness, screams, trances and electric shocks. Their leader, Eric Davidson, doesn’t get on stage, but approaches him like a buccaneer and only leaves when he has knocked the audience out. The New Bomb Turks have released ten LPs, two EPs and more than twenty singles. As of 2005, they drastically reduced their tours and recordings and are only seen on rare occasions.

More characters. The legendary Kid Congo Powers, whose real name is Brian Tristan, is an American guitarist, singer, and actor known worldwide for being a member of three of the most influential, seminal, sexy, and swampy rock and roll bands of all time: The Gun Club , The Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. In 2009 he founded The Pink Monkey Birds, in which he fuses primitive rock & roll, raw garage rock and blues with Chicano rock from East Los Angeles and a dash of punk and psychedelia. A mix as crazy as it is infallible that grows even more live.

In addition, the XVIII edition of Funtastic will bring our country to Sick Thoughts -punk with abrasive guitars and rhythms-submachine gun from New Orleans, reminiscent of Zero Boys, Reatards and the first Crüe-, the very young garage rock trio The Mudd Club and the London Eel Men, owners of a fresh and timeless style that recovers the best British tradition: from the guitar riffs of Jeff Beck to the energy of Pretty Things, Troggs or The Action, passing through the crystalline melodies of Buzzcocks or the anguish of Gang of Four. See also Humor and a sense of duty, William and Harry's words for Prince Philip

On the poster -designed by the Californian illustrator Daniel Segura- minimalist and purist projects share space such as that of the Scottish trio Lord Rochester and new approaches to garage, punk, psychedelia and rockabilly, such as the French The Silly Walks, the trio Swiss The Jackets, The Okmoniks or the Australians Thee Cha Cha Chas. But there will also be a place for the light and freshness of powerpop with The Speedways, whose “Ronettes punk” style mixes elements of Tom Petty, Phil Spector or The Exploding Hearts.

Another young, noisy and original band, capable of mixing garage, punk, hardcore and even some soul, are the New Yorkers Hank Wood and the Hammerheads. Their shows are a phenomenon both in their city and in the dozens of clubs they have been to throughout their tours of the US, Australia, Japan and Europe. This will be his second visit to Spain.

More young, but this time from the Netherlands and highly influenced by the original 60’s Nederbeat from their country. The Mocks is a trio that, depending on the moment, can sound as overwhelming as The Who, as elegant as The Kinks or as insolent as the first Jam.

Curious case is also that of The Exbats, a band from Arizona formed by a father and a daughter -Kenny (guitar) and Inez McClain (vocals and drummer)-, which was later joined by Bobby Carlson on bass. The Exbats embrace a broader range of musical styles, seamlessly blending blue eyed soul, country, UK pop, psych and R&B.

From the Valencian Community, two good examples of the best punk of the recent past and of the one that is setting the pace for the future. We talk about the fireproof Wow and the Arrrghs!!!who on their return to the stage could not miss their appointment with Funtastic (which is their second home), and Finale, the most deranged band of the new national punk scene. After the release of the LP Future vision (Flexidiscos/Discodrome Records) and the EP 225 r​.​p​.​m​.(Slovenly Recordings), his concerts have multiplied exponentially throughout Spain and Europe, filling venues thanks to the word of mouth of his growing number of fans, who do not stop talking about his devastating live shows. without forgetting Boston Babiesa very young band from Madrid – barely over 18 years old – that offers a new look at 77 punk, power pop, glam, pub rock and protopunk.

It is not possible to talk about the new batch of Spanish punk without naming the label Strings Outside Barcelona, focused on editing groups that move between punk and electronics. Its founder, Yvette Erre, will be the mistress of the Creepy Island concerts that will be organized at the Rockstar Hall in Benidorm at noon as a parallel activity to Funtastic. Three very young formations will perform there that must be followed: cold tits, Beta Maximum y Teo Wise. See also Cuba lacks petrol

Everyone knows that the last day of Funtastic throws the house out the window. It is the night of the costumes, the confetti and the maximum joke. Well, this year the ante is upped with the celebration of the most popular dance contest in New York, whose fame is growing throughout the world from Mexico to Tel Aviv.

He Soul Clap and Dance-Off It’s not just a dance contest; Its creator is Jonathan Toubin, one of the greatest specialists in blues, soul and rock and roll of the fifties and sixties, considered by publications such as the Village Voice as the best DJ in New York. Only hits, hidden gems, 45-inch rarities come out of his suitcase. Their Soul Clap and Dance-Off is the official closing party for Austin’s South By Southwest festival and has its own night at Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night’s Swing in NY. All Funtastic attendees are invited to put on their bib and give it their all on the dance floor to seduce the jury -which will have renowned musicians among its members- and win some of the juicy prizes that will be awarded to the winners.

Toubin thus joins the long and illustrious list of DJs from all over the world -nearly thirty DJs who only work with vinyl- who will make the staff dance throughout the weekend. None of the concerts on the lineup are juxtaposed, but the music never stops. There’s always a DJ on the terrace outside or in the Hipsville A Go Go Party Room in the Penelope Room. Besides, The Pizarro Brothersknown for their Radio 3 program “Melodías Pizarras”, will have their own space this year to discover great songs of calypso, cumbias and the marcianas with authentic slate records at 78 rpm.