the future beat me | Sport

Buducnost eliminated Mega and now follows the outcome in the series Zadar – Crvena zvezda Meridianbet

Budućnost beat Mega in Belgrade 82:80 and after a big turnaround, they advanced to the semi-finals of the ABA League playoffs, where they will wait for the best of the series in which Zadar and Crvena zvezda meet. The red and whites face Zadar on Monday, and if they win, they will play for the final against Podgorica, with whom they often met in the finals in previous years and built a rivalry that often crossed the boundaries of fair play and sports in general.

Buducnost knocked out Mega in two matches, although Marko Barac’s team in Sremska Mitrovica led by as many as 17 points in the 20th minute (46:29) on Sunday evening. By the end of the third quarter, the team from Podgorica lost that difference, and then in the 32nd minute they took the lead and defended it. American Ahmad Rori scored 22 points in Mega’s farewell match in the ABA League for this season, during which it took sixth place in the league, with a record of 12-14. This season, the Belgraders officially had the most promising player in the league, Nikola Đurišić, who was given that award by the former captain of Mega, Rade Zagorac.

On the other hand, the best player of Mega was precisely Zagorec’s former teammate from Mega, the French center Alfa Kaba, who scored 16 points with nine rebounds. American shooter Eric Green was also in double figures with 14 points, while Serbian representative Marko Jagodić-Kuriža and American winger Džalil O’Brien scored 11 each. Buducnost will now calmly see off Zvezda’s visit to Zadar on Monday from 17:00.

