the future is more pink than black

by Michele Cusumano – 35 minutes ago

Another predictable merry-go-round for Eugenio Corini’s Palermo, who at the end of a match peppered with a thousand emotions and continuous reversals managed to get the better of Cremonese, catching up with the Lombards in the standings and closing the first round in just three points from second place occupied by Venezia.

Contrary to what happened in the last few matches, this time it was the opponent who took the lead thanks to a goal from Ghiglione, whose insertion on an assist from Sernicola surprised the Rosanero defence. To put things right Nedelcearu thinks about it with a peremptory header from Henderson’s cross, before Ghiglione also finds inspiration as an assist man by serving Castagnetti left alone on the edge of the penalty area, the rest is done by the surgical precision of Stroppa’s playmaker, whose conclusion proves unstoppable for Pigliacelli: at the end of the first half Palermo is 2-1 down at Barbera.

The second half opens with Stulac in place of Gomes, but above all with the usual flurry of chances on both sides: the feeling that the guests could do badly at any moment remains, but the goal disallowed for offside by Coda gives the rosanero confidence , who increase their offensive weight with Di Mariano and Soleri in place of Henderson and Brunori. Cremonese, in turn, tries to exploit the possibility of hitting on the counterattack by inserting Afena Gyan for Coda, but it is Corini’s team who finding the equalizer thanks to Di Francescowho closes a splendid one-two with Insigne and scores past Jungdal.

COMPETITION FINAL, THIS TIME THE “EPISODE” AWARDS PALERMO

The last quarter of the match, as has become a “habit” at the end of the year, is a continuous hunt for an episode by both teams: Corini also throws Mancuso into the fray, Stroppa responds with Okereke but it is a free kick kicked by Stulac definitively slanted the match in favor of the rosanero at minute 97: the parable is mocking for the opposing goalkeeper, who sees the ball bounce in front of him and is unable to intervene.

There is no more time, Barbera explodes and the joy of Corini and the whole team goes wild for a victory obtained by the skin of the wire but following one of the most convincing performances of the recent period.

Net of the two goals conceded (ten in the last four games), the Rosanero’s maneuver appeared more convincing despite a difficult opponent in great condition.

Now we are going into hibernation until next January 13th, with the possibility of recovering important elements and resorting to the winter transfer market which makes Palermo’s prospects for the second round much more rosy than black.

To stay up to date on everything related to Palermo Calcio, like the “Rosanero TV” page by clicking on the link:

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, three golden points against Cremonese: the future is more pink than black appeared 35 minutes ago in the online newspaper Michele Cusumano».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

Share this: Facebook

X

