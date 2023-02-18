Italy supports the efforts of the IAEA and the UN to make the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant a “free zone”. This was learned from diplomatic sources on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference according to which Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he was satisfied with the reference to the situation in Zaporizhzhia in the document at the conclusion of the meeting of G7 ministers. And in this regard, according to the same sources, contacts between the Farnesina and the staff of the director general of the IAEA Rafael Grossi continue. I also support the initiative for the export of Ukrainian cereals from the Black Sea by the Italian government which will support any diplomatic action by Turkey in favor of peace in Ukraine.

“Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable and any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons or related materials would have serious consequences,” argued the G7 in the statement of ministers in Munich, who “condemned the seizure and militarization by the Russia’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and personnel”, reiterating “their full support for the IAEA’s efforts to address nuclear safety concerns in Ukraine”.

The words of Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, are very important. The US has established that “Russia has been responsible for crimes against humanity,” Harris said in Munich. «A year later we know that Kiev still resists. Russia is weakened. The Atlantic alliance is stronger than ever”. “We recognize ourselves again in the rule of law.” Justice must be established he concluded.

The G7 members also reaffirm “their determination to continue supporting Ukraine in exercising its right to defend itself from an invasion by Russia, including by providing military and defense assistance”. This can be read in the final document of the meeting of ministers at the Munich Conference, the first under Japanese presidency which was also attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The G7 also states that it highlights “the concerted efforts of the G7+ partners in providing energy assistance to mitigate the effects of Russia’s brutal attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

G7 members “remain committed to maintaining and escalating sanctions against Russia to limit its war effort, and against those states that provide material support to Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine,” the G7 statement read. meeting of the group’s foreign ministers. G7 members expect “third countries not to circumvent and weaken these measures, and call on third parties to end assistance to the Russian military and its affiliated forces,” or they will have to pay a high price.

No impunity for war crimes, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries criticize Russia’s “continuous attacks against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure”. “There must be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities, including attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure, as well as filtering operations and forced deportations of Ukrainian civilians to Russia,” the final statement read. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to hold all those responsible to account for their actions, “including President Putin and the Russian leadership, in line with international law”.