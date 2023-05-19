17
- The G7 Hiroshima summit announced that it agreed to impose new sanctions on Russia. Russia has previously issued a warning – yqqlm China Net
- G7: US to impose new ‘significant’ sanctions on Russia RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Heavy!Zelensky will participate in the G7 summit, the Group of Seven announced: new sanctions against Russia daily economic news
- Russian diamonds cannot last forever G7 imposes new sanctions- International- Instant International| 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- The opening of the G7 Hiroshima summit sanctioned third-party front-line suppliers and cut off the Russian diamond business RFI – Radio France Internationale
