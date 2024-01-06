Home » THE GAP IS HERE AND I (DO NOT) KNOW WHO GOES AND WHO STAYS On the sidelines of “Israel or Palestine” by Fulvio Grimaldi and Lorenzo Bernasconi (Byoblu Editions)
by admin
With this book, one of the best free European broadcasters, correctly pluralist, but without hiding its face, now also an independent publishing house, carries out an exercise in reckless dialectical balancing. A permitted operation, that of the two bells, and probably also congenial, to an information body free from masters, but which implicitly urges the reader to side with the bell that rings least out of tune for him.

Once you have passed the tunnel of horrors in the first half of the volume unscathed, you have the opportunity to take comfort in the light that brings life back to the shadows. 60 years of life and works between Israel and Palestine give me the presumption of sharing. And the certainty of honesty.

We are living, at levels of terrifying exasperation, an epitome of the universal war of the rich, those without scruples of injustice and domination, against the poor and last, those first ever for scruples of justice and freedom. The tolling of the two bells are voices of this war which will be decisive for the future of all of us.

From history we already know who will win. Paraphrasing Montale: “The gap is here… and I know who goes and who stays”

Fulvio

