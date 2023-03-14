The garbage collectors’ strike which has now lasted for over a week is causing the accumulation of rubbish on the streets of Paris and in many neighborhoods there are full bins and bags of rubbish on the street. The garbage collectors belonging to the public collection companies, as well as a part of those of private companies, have joined the general mobilization underway in various sectors of the work in France against the disputed pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron. Among other things, the reform provides for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

Garbage collectors can currently retire early, with some economic sacrifice, due to the particularly harsh conditions of their work. The reform for them provides that the minimum age threshold is raised from 57 to 59 years. The unions argue that workers in the sector, as shown by some studieshave a life expectancy many years below the average of other workers.

Participation in the strike, which began on March 7, was massive: not only was collection not carried out, but the three largest incinerators in the Paris area, those of Ivry-sur-Seine, Issy-les-Moulineaux and Saint -Ouen, they’re on strike. At the moment there would be about 5600 tons of garbage not collected and therefore left on the street. The situation is creating some discomfort, between bad smells and unsightly heaps of waste, but also some health alarms. Paris is one of the European cities with the highest concentration of mice: it is estimated that there are 1.5-1.75 for every inhabitant. The accumulation of waste could make the situation even worse.

The issue of waste has become, as expected, also a political case. Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris of the Socialist Party, has so far intervened by contacting private companies only to clean up waste from food markets and to resolve the most critical accumulations, but she is accused by the opposition of not doing enough. Hidalgo has repeatedly spoken out in favor of the movement and agitation against the pension reform.

Right-wing opposition and government representatives believe his administration is doing little voluntarily to ease the hardships, even at the cost of endangering public health, in an effort to strengthen workers’ claims.

The strike will last at least until Wednesday, when a union meeting of workers in the sector is scheduled to decide whether to continue with the protest: at the moment it does not seem likely that it will be interrupted. The general pension reform is following its parliamentary path and could be definitively approved as early as this week.