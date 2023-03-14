Home World The garbage collectors’ strike has filled Paris with rubbish
World

The garbage collectors’ strike has filled Paris with rubbish

by admin
The garbage collectors’ strike has filled Paris with rubbish

The garbage collectors’ strike which has now lasted for over a week is causing the accumulation of rubbish on the streets of Paris and in many neighborhoods there are full bins and bags of rubbish on the street. The garbage collectors belonging to the public collection companies, as well as a part of those of private companies, have joined the general mobilization underway in various sectors of the work in France against the disputed pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron. Among other things, the reform provides for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

There are around 5,600 tons of waste not collected in Paris (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Garbage collectors can currently retire early, with some economic sacrifice, due to the particularly harsh conditions of their work. The reform for them provides that the minimum age threshold is raised from 57 to 59 years. The unions argue that workers in the sector, as shown by some studieshave a life expectancy many years below the average of other workers.

Participation in the strike, which began on March 7, was massive: not only was collection not carried out, but the three largest incinerators in the Paris area, those of Ivry-sur-Seine, Issy-les-Moulineaux and Saint -Ouen, they’re on strike. At the moment there would be about 5600 tons of garbage not collected and therefore left on the street. The situation is creating some discomfort, between bad smells and unsightly heaps of waste, but also some health alarms. Paris is one of the European cities with the highest concentration of mice: it is estimated that there are 1.5-1.75 for every inhabitant. The accumulation of waste could make the situation even worse.

The collection in some neighborhoods has stopped for over a week (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

The issue of waste has become, as expected, also a political case. Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris of the Socialist Party, has so far intervened by contacting private companies only to clean up waste from food markets and to resolve the most critical accumulations, but she is accused by the opposition of not doing enough. Hidalgo has repeatedly spoken out in favor of the movement and agitation against the pension reform.

See also  The Russian-Ukrainian war is stalemate with the US media. These five things may happen | Russian-Ukrainian war | Russia | Ukraine

Right-wing opposition and government representatives believe his administration is doing little voluntarily to ease the hardships, even at the cost of endangering public health, in an effort to strengthen workers’ claims.

(AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

The strike will last at least until Wednesday, when a union meeting of workers in the sector is scheduled to decide whether to continue with the protest: at the moment it does not seem likely that it will be interrupted. The general pension reform is following its parliamentary path and could be definitively approved as early as this week.

You may also like

Israel kills three Lions’ Den fighters days after...

Udinese Market | Via Nestorovski and Beto: Sottil...

Meta will cut another 10,000 jobs. And the...

Cardinal Parolin: In communion with the Pope, full...

Mlađan Dinkić appeared at Sanja Marinković’s birthday Info

Harry and Meghan at the restaurant: 1800 euro...

protests against Re- Corriere TV

Germany in shock over the murder of a...

Ris Vabara made millions from selling clothes |...

Washington Post: “Ukraine short of troops and ammunition....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy