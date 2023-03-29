Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has deployed 13,000 policemen, almost half concentrated in the French capital

(LaPresse) The protests in France against the pension reform commissioned by Emmanuel Macron. Indeed, the government has decided to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years arousing the chaos all over the country. In Paris, still today, the train station was blocked Lyon station. Several demonstrations also kicked off in other cities. For security reasons, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin then deployed 13,000 policemen, almost half concentrated in the French capital. (LaPresse)