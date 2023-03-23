Home World the Gare de Lyon station in Paris – Corriere TV was blocked
the Gare de Lyon station in Paris – Corriere TV was blocked

the Gare de Lyon station in Paris – Corriere TV was blocked

Ninth day of national mobilization in the country against raising the retirement age to 64

(LaPresse) Protests against the pension reform continue in France. Hundreds of workers, together with the unions, blocked the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, invading the platforms. This is the ninth day of national mobilization in the country. In the capital there will be a procession which will start at 2 pm from the Place de la Bastille and should reach the Opéra at 7 pm. Between 40,000 and 70,000 demonstrators are expected. (LaPresse)

March 23, 2023 – Updated March 23, 2023, 12:56 pm

