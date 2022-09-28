BERLIN – Moscow on the counterattack on Nord Stream. “The president of the United States Joe Biden must say whether or not the United States is responsible for the gas leaks detected by the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. “The spokesperson for Russian diplomacy writes on Telegram Maria Zakharovaexplaining that the American president “is obliged to answer the question”.
