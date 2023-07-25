Home » The Gaslight Anthem recruit Springsteen for their new album
The Gaslight Anthem recruit Springsteen for their new album

The return of The Gaslight Anthem It became a reality a few months ago with the publication of the single “Positive Charge”, after almost a decade since his last work. Now they surprise us with the announcement of the publication of “History Books”which will be his next album that will be released on October 27thand they do it with nothing more and nothing less than a single in collaboration with Bruce Springsteen.

Leader Brian Fallon he comments that his head “exploded” when Springsteen told him that it would be nice if he wrote “a duet for both of us”. “He will never go out of style, for me he is one of the best composers in the world“, he has declared. He has also added that for The Gaslight Anthem this is like a gift and that they value being able to make art and earn a living at the same time and he sends all his thanks to his fans, who have remained loyal despite the difficulties.

Far from returning with a gloomy album, they revive the feeling of emotion with “History Books”produced by Peter Katis and continuation of “Get Hurt” (2014). Esta es la lista de canciones que lo componen: “Spider Bites”, “History Books” (ft. Bruce Springsteen), “Autumn”, “Positive Charge”, “Michigan, 1975”, “Little Fires”, “The Weatherman”, “Empires”, “I Live in the Room Above Her”, “A Lifetime of Preludes”.

