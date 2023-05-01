Home » The Gaslight Anthem Return Nine Years Later With “Positive Charge”
World

The Gaslight Anthem Return Nine Years Later With “Positive Charge”

by admin
The Gaslight Anthem Return Nine Years Later With “Positive Charge”

The Gaslight Anthem return with their first new song in nine years, “Positive Charge.” Produced and mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Kurt Vile), “Positive Charge” marks the band’s return to music with an energetic rock and roll sound; powerful guitars are combined with the particular voice of the vocalist Brian Fallon on a track that is the natural evolution of the band’s signature punk sound.

Talking about the song, the lead singer, Brian Fallon, says: “’Positive Charge’ began as a message of joy to us and our audience. The central theme is looking at the things you have been through and feeling that you want to move forward with an open heart towards the future, believing that the best years are not behind us and that the good we have is worth something.”

The band will tour the United States in May, before a hometown show supporting punk legends. The Misfits in Newark, NJ, as well as appearances at festivals including Four Chord Music Festival and Bourbon And Beyond this summer.

See also  The Fed's "Three Hands": Still need to raise interest rates further to curb inflation and unemployment will rise significantly Provided by Financial Associated Press

You may also like

Malaysia Takes the Throne of the Far East...

«Bomb exploded on the tracks»- Corriere TV

Hong Kong Raises Statutory Minimum Wage to HK$40...

Seminars in China, the challenge of accompanying

The truces in Sudan are not holding up

Udinese News – Bad moment for Pafundi /...

Ukraine, Pope: “The Holy See has a peace...

Türkiye says suspected Islamic State leader killed in...

Vegetable Peeler Trick | Magazine

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Explosions in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy