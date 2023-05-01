The Gaslight Anthem Return Nine Years Later With “Positive Charge”

The Gaslight Anthem return with their first new song in nine years, “Positive Charge.” Produced and mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Kurt Vile), “Positive Charge” marks the band’s return to music with an energetic rock and roll sound; powerful guitars are combined with the particular voice of the vocalist Brian Fallon on a track that is the natural evolution of the band’s signature punk sound.

Talking about the song, the lead singer, Brian Fallon, says: “’Positive Charge’ began as a message of joy to us and our audience. The central theme is looking at the things you have been through and feeling that you want to move forward with an open heart towards the future, believing that the best years are not behind us and that the good we have is worth something.”

The band will tour the United States in May, before a hometown show supporting punk legends. The Misfits in Newark, NJ, as well as appearances at festivals including Four Chord Music Festival and Bourbon And Beyond this summer.

