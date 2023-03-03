The SOS LEI Anti-Violence Center was presented today, within the Women’s Path of the Gemelli Emergency Room, with the collaboration of the Assolei Association and created with the support of WINDTRE. A space that will welcome all women who suffer violence and mistreatment.

Is called SOS LEI Anti-Violence Center and was presented today, Thursday 2 Marchat the A. Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital, to offer a dedicated service to all women who suffer violence and mistreatment.

The initiative stems from the collaboration with the Assolei Association and is realized with the unconditional support of WINDTRE.

The presentation was attended, among others, by the Scientific Director of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation John Swapthe Medical Director Andrew Cambierithe professor Eugene Mercuri Director of the Department of Women’s, Children’s and Public Health Sciences.

The activities of the Center were presented by the Social Service Manager of the Gemelli Polyclinic Francesca Giansante and by the President of the Assolei Association Delilah Novelli.

Present at the event for WINDTRE the Chief Executive Officer Gianluca Cortithe Human Resources Director Rossella Gangi, the B2C Marketing & New Business Director Tommaso Vitali.

The opening of the Center had been anticipated during the event entitled “Violence against women deserves no future, women a better present”held last November at the Gemelli Polyclinic.

Activities will start in the next few days SOS LEI Anti-Violence Centerat the Women’s Path of the Gemini Emergency Department. The Center will have a reserved entrance outside the Gemelli Emergency Room and will be available to all women victims of violence who will be guaranteed hospitality in total confidentiality. The Center will be open on Monday morning from 09:30 to 12:30 and Wednesday afternoon from 14:00 to 17:00 with a 24-hour telephone availability at 320.346.4044 also reachable via SMS message and WhatsApp. For the other days of the week, reception and interviews will be guaranteed at the other offices of Assolei, effectively offering assistance for the entire week to the women who turn to the Polyclinic, even in person. The management of the CAV SOS LEI will be carried out in full compliance with the guidelines of the Lazio Region and the 2014 State-Regions Agreement and subsequent amendments.

“The hospital has a privileged role with regard to the issue of violence against women – he claims Francesca Giansante Social Service Manager of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation – because he has the opportunity to meet women in a moment of particular need, when the consequences of the violence suffered require access to medical care. In these situations, the victims have an even greater need to receive support and to be oriented towards the paths of escape from violence”.

“Gemini confirms its attention to the needs of the most fragile people – he declares Marco Elefanti Director General of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation. Even the birth of the SOS LEI Anti-Violence Center wants to offer a qualified service to the Rome area, on a matter of great social and cultural importance. More generally, on this occasion I want to underline how in recent years our Polyclinic has embarked on a path to be more and more a woman-friendly hospital. In fact, with this objective, there are many pink itineraries designed for the protection of both physical and psychological female health. A heartfelt thanks goes to WINDTRE who intended to be at our side to promote the health of women in a particularly fragile condition”.

“As Scientific Director of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation but above all as Director of the UOC Oncological Gynecology of this hospital, I am proud of the opening of an anti-violence center within the Women’s Pathway of the Emergency Department” – says the professor John Swap. “Gemelli is the hospital where every woman finds and must always find solutions not only for the treatment of serious pathologies, but also innovative services, high skills and hospitality that can support her in dramatic personal situations such as violence and ill-treatment”.

“The activities of the center will be managed by the expert operators of the Assolei Association” – declares the president Delilah Novelli – which has always been committed to the creation and management of anti-violence centers in various municipalities of Rome, carrying out activities of empowerment, assistance and legal and psychological advice on the problems of violence. From this point of view and in recognition of this consolidated experience, the Gemelli Polyclinic wanted to involve Assolei both in the creation of staff training in synergy with the hospital itself, and in the implementation of the SOS LEI Anti-Violence Center for women in difficulty which adds a indispensable for the fight against violence against women in one of the most important health centers in central/southern Italy”.

“WINDTRE has always believed in the value of inclusion and is committed to promoting gender equality”, he claims Rossella GangiHuman Resources Director of WINDTRE. “With the support of the Anti-Violence Center created together with the Gemelli IRCCS Polyclinic Foundation and the Assolei Association, we wanted to extend our commitment outside the company. This is the first step in a concrete path to help women, which will continue with a series of information and awareness-raising initiatives to educate on the various forms of violence, including digital violence, with particular attention to young men and women”.

In further support of the project, WINDTRE has in fact launched an awareness and support campaign for women asking for help, with communication materials that will be present in the Emergency Room and in the waiting rooms inside the Gemelli Polyclinic, also relaunched on the channels company social media.