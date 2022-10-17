(Original title: The general strike in France has lasted for three weeks, and the government may increase the force of the order)

Financial Associated Press, October 17 (Editor Zhou Ziyi)Workers have extended strikes at energy giant Total Energies’ refineries and storage centers, a representative of the French General Trade Union (CGT) said on Monday, demanding that the company agree to a wage increase.

The strike movement of French workers has been going on for about three weeks so far. Union workers are continuing their strikes in protest of the impact of high inflation and super-profitable energy companies, which have severely impacted petrol supplies at gas stations across France.

“The time for negotiations is over,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

He also accused the ongoing strike action of the CGT as “unacceptable” and “illegal”.

According to data provided by the government on Saturday (15th), 27.3% of petrol stations are still struggling to supply fuel in the past few days. In northern France and some regions around Paris, the percentage is higher. The Île-de-France region, where Paris is located, is still facing difficulties in supplying oil, with 39.9% of gas stations having at least one oil outage.

compulsory requisition order

In order to alleviate the country’s oil shortage, the French government started a compulsory requisition order on some oil refinery strikers from the 11th to ensure the supply of oil.

The requisitioned workers must open the valve of the oil storage center and let the tanker fill up the oil to be transported to the gas station, otherwise they will be subject to criminal sanctions.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday (16th) that the requisition process may be further activated to solve the supply problem. However, even if the expropriation order is in effect, it will take some time for the oil shortage in France to return to normal.

Conditions at French gas stations may not return to normal until next week, French Transport Minister Clément Beaune said, adding that authorities were working on it.