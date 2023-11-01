“The genocide is before our eyes, the UN is impotent”: New York director of the Human Rights Commissioner resigns

He leaves his position as director of the New York office of theUnited Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights because he accuses the glass palace of not having acted to “prevent the genocide” of the Palestinian population in Gaza Strip. The farewell of Craig Mokhiber it is an open criticism of the mode of action of UN agencieswhich this time too, he himself explains, were unable to stop a massacre allegedlyin this case gods Palestinians. “Once again – she wrote Mokhiber in the letter addressed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk – we are witnessing a genocide that is unfolding before our eyes and the organization we serve seems powerless to stop it“.

The United Nationshe continues, have failed to prevent previous genocides against Tutsi in Rwandathe Muslims in Bosniathe Yazidis in Yemen eh Rohingya a Myanmar: “High Commissioner, we are failing again.” Mokhiber then adds that, “as a human rights lawyer with more than three decades of experienceI know that the concept of genocide has been abused on a political level, but the current carnage against the Palestinian people leaves no room for doubt,” he continues. “This it’s a textbook case of genocide“, he adds, accusing the United States, the United Kingdom and much of Europe not only “to refuse to respect theirs obligations” pursuant to Geneva Conventionsbut they are also arming the attack of Israel and providing cover for it politics e diplomatic.

