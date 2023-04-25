The German boost and productivity

Listen to the audio version of the article

Which government, European or otherwise, would mind granting civil servants salary increases of 5 and a half percent, plus a very substantial bonus for living costs? This is what the German coalition does, by virtue of the fiscal space at its disposal, only to then insist on a regressive revision of the European Stability Pact which penalizes the Member States with the highest debt and essentially also endorses the positions of those who ask the ECB to continue on the path of monetary restriction. The dynamics and contradictions of the traffic light coalition certainly weigh heavily, but the consequences in Europe can be worrying.

In the last fifteen years, central banks, and in particular the ECB, have been assigned very extensive functions and tasks, often adjacent to, if not partially overlapping, those of the tax authorities. Today, the story becomes even more complex with the cost inflation that the monetary authorities are faced with. Basically, and in an approximate chronological order, the origin of the price increases in the last eighteen months have been: supply bottlenecks in times of pandemic, from chips to active pharmaceutical ingredients; the peak of energy costs coinciding with the war in Ukraine, with the subsequent propagation of impulses along the production chains; the redefinition of globalization and the energy transition.

Of the three drivers of this inflation, the third is the most insidious. As prices experienced downward pressure along the path of the last episode of intensification and extension of globalization of supply chains, from the late 1980s until the apogee of 2008, we may now see sustained upward pressure. In this context, one wonders whether monetary tightening is a credible and far-sighted remedy, in the face of a structural component of inflation that would require more investment for the ecological transition and beyond. In Europe, this can only be achieved with a coherent strategy that includes the revision of the Stability Pact, the reshaping of the Next Gen-EU (and the PNRR) and the strengthening of RepowerEU. And above all, with a lot of private investment.

In Italy, the impact of the increases in energy and food prices, other products and numerous services has led to recourse to liquidity that had been set aside during the months of the pandemic, with a contraction in household purchasing power. Today there are signs of a decline in energy prices, but the increase in rates is restricting the room for maneuver of policy makers: considering only the period from September 2022 to March 2023, the average yield on 12-month Treasury issues increased by about a point and a half. Interest expenditure on public debt will go from 3.7% of GDP this year to 4.5% in 2026. While the reduction of the tax wedge will absorb all the resources that the higher growth in 2023 could make available, the beneficiaries of the cut they will be able to count on about 200 euros more on average.

It is something, but it is still little, and above all it is very far from what we see in Germany, where the government has huge resources. Much more can be done in Italy on the reduction of the tax wedge, by acting on tax expenditures, bonuses and incentives to find resources. How can more be done in terms of contracts to be renewed and competition, especially in the tertiary sector. And finally, the lever of the productivity wage can respond to the twofold need to increase the purchasing power of workers and to take into account the dispersion of business conditions in our country. But if a European downward match were grafted into the global Great Game, where the governments with more fiscal viability did not take into account the needs of the countries with the highest debt in the definition of the Stability Pact and so on, and instead delegated further restrictive measures to the ECB , the Continent would come out badly.