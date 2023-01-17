Home World The German Defense Minister announced his resignation and was criticized by the outside world for repeated gaffes – Teller Report
According to comprehensive foreign media reports, on the 16th local time, German Defense Minister Lambrecht announced his resignation.

The statement said Lambrecht had asked Chancellor Scholz to fire him, according to reports. She also blamed the heavy media coverage of her as a distraction from her continued tenure.

Recently, the 57-year-old Lambrecht has been criticized by the outside world for repeated gaffes. Lambrecht posted a video of New Year’s celebrations on the streets of Berlin on social media on January 2, in which he mentioned the crisis in Ukraine, which drew heavy criticism from the German media. Critics have questioned whether she is the right person for the job, and opponents have called for her to step down.

According to analysis, as German Chancellor Scholz cautiously seeks to increase military assistance to Ukraine, Lambrecht’s departure may put pressure on him and plunge the German government into uncertainty.

Lambrecht’s departure is a major blow to the German government as it weighs the decision to aid Ukraine. Scholz’s government is under increasing pressure to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks after Poland and Finland said they wanted to send German-made tanks.

