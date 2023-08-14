Home » The German Foreign Minister grounded again due to a breakdown on the state flight: “Obsolete aircraft”
By May it was stuck in Qatar for a plane wheel failure, and now a new unexpected interrupts the diplomatic journey, this time for Australiaof the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbock. The aircraft on which he was traveling had to stop at Abu Dhabi due to a failure of the flap, an element which increases the surface area of ​​the wing. Furthermore, before landing, the plane had to dump 80 tons of fuel in the air for safety. As a note daily News this is just one of the latest cases of sudden problems for the German state aircraftsome of which are obsolete.

The dynamicsBaerbock had to get to Canberra this evening, for the start of a visit in AustraliaNew Zealand and Figurebut the Airbus A340 of the German Air Force had to return to the capital of the United Arab Emirates after a refueling stop due to “a mechanical problem with the landing flaps,” the ministry spokesman wrote Sebastian Fischer on X, formerly known as Twitter. The the ball he became aware of the problem minutes after takeoff from Abu Dhabi and the aircraft landed again safely two hours later after unloading approx 80 tons of fuel. The ministry of Baerbock he said he is examining options to allow the minister to continue her journey. The plane you were flying was involved in a accident in 2018 which caused a delay in the departure of the then chancellor Angela Merkel and the then Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz for a Group of 20 summit in Argentina. Defense Ministry spokeswoman, Christina Routsistated that l’A340 in question should be withdrawn from service at the end of September, while the others planes of the same type at the end of next year. But he said the aircraft was selected based on availability and needs and that the fleet is “at the technical level of a reputable airline”.

