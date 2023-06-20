The German government will contribute €9.9 billion to the construction of an Intel semiconductor factory in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Monday signed a deal they’ve been working on to build a new semiconductor factory in Madgeburg, east Germany. Under the agreement, Intel will invest approximately 30 billion euros: of these, 9.9 billion will be subsidies made available by the German government. Intel also got a cap on the price of electricity it will use in the factory.

“We didn’t beg, we asked for competitiveness,” said Gelsinger, whose company he’s aiming for a lot on expansion in Europe also in the context of competition with other large companies in the sector, such as Nvidia, AMD and Samsung. “Labor costs have increased dramatically, as have material costs, so suddenly the investment needed was greater than we initially estimated.” Initially, the German government had offered 6.8 billion euros in subsidies, but the company had asked for more.

Semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits, are the basic materials for the construction of microchips and are therefore fundamental components in many products, not just electronics. But for more than a year, partly due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and partly due to the global trade crisis, there has been a serious shortage around the world. European countries have found themselves in particular difficulty, because they depend almost entirely on foreign countries for the supply of chips: for this reason, at the end of April the European institutions reached an agreement to invest 43 billion euros in the production of microchips in the Union European.