02.04.2023

Former German Social Democrats and trade union members called for “peace negotiations” in which German and French leaders cooperate to persuade countries to help mediate, which drew criticism from Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin, Makeyev, who believed that doing so would only serve to cover up Russia’s crimes.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for more than a year since it started in February last year. Several former Social Democrats and trade union members in Germany recently called on Chancellor Scholz to make further efforts to mediate the Ukrainian war. In an open letter published in the Frankfurter Zeitung and Berliner Zeitung on Saturday (April 1), these figures wrote that the war had turned into “a bloody stalemate with only losers”.

The open letter emphasized that it is crucial to make every effort to quickly achieve a ceasefire, “stop Russia’s war of aggression and find a way to negotiate.” The letter also mentioned that disputes should be resolved through a policy of détente, “most of our citizens do not We want to see an endless cycle of violence, we need diplomacy and the language of peace, not military dominance.”

“The call for peace is not an April Fool’s joke”

The remarks drew the displeasure of Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, who sharply criticized calls by former top SPD politicians and trade unionists for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. “This call for peace is not an April Fool’s Day joke. It shows a pure cynicism towards the countless victims of Russian aggression,” Makeyev noted. He said this had only one purpose, to cover up Russia’s crimes, and at the same time It also obscures the responsibility of the Russian regime. In his view, given Russia’s “barbaric war of aggression” against Ukraine, the only viable call for peace is: “Mr. Putin, immediately withdraw your troops from the entire Ukrainian territory!”

Ask Germany and France to cooperate in persuading other countries

The call, “Frieden Schaffen!” (Frieden Schaffen!), was put together by historian Peter Brandt, son of the late German Chancellor Willy Brandt, in association with German trade unions. It was jointly initiated by Reiner Hoffmann, former head of the DGB, former SPD MP Michael Müller, and international peace bureau expert Reiner Braun. It called on Prime Minister Scholz of the Social Democratic Party to work with France to persuade countries such as Brazil, China, India and Indonesia to mediate in order to reach a Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire quickly.

About 200 people signed the appeal, including former SPD politicians, academic experts, trade union members and media figures. Their common demands for the Russia-Ukraine war are: ceasefire, negotiation and mutual security. Learn from past European détente policies to quickly end wars and build a new peace and security architecture in Europe.

Political situation |



17.03.2023



(German News Agency, etc.)

© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.